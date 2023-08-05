So this has been your “handy” for fans waiting for ‘The Amazing Spiderman 3’

see all miracles

Sony has thrown a suitcase at Marvel fans who are still holding out hope for ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3.’

Unfortunately, the Peter Parker saga with Andrew Garfield as the protagonist and protagonist is not progressing. Sin Embargo, Sony Se Las Areglo Para Vecilar A Los Lovers Day Spidey with a big announcement in Your Tiktok account. ,Preparing for an Important Announcement“, says the text on the poster of the first film.

Courtesy of CTMG./ImageMagick,sony pictures

Video followers were left disappointed when TikTok abruptly shut down the video clip for Rick Astley’s hit, “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

,It’s been 36 years since Sony Music’s Rick Astley released this iconic song“, continued the text about the singer’s video.

In seconds, Sonny ‘Ricroleo’ has ‘Spider-Man’ fans lost with Truco, the book’s oldest. However, to be fair to the studio, the photo portion of the video (“you know the rules“) should have given enough warning that nothing good was going to happen.

Garfield debuted as a favorite teen superhero in 2012 when The Amazing Spider-Man hit theaters to positive reviews.

Directed by Marc Webb (‘500 Days Together’), the film was followed by The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which was released in cinemas in 2014.

nico tavernis,sony pictures

At first, a third film was planned to continue the Peter Parker story of Garfield.Following the tragic death of Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone), It could never become a reality.

However, fans of Asombroso Spidey He consoled himself when Garfield appeared in “Spiderman: No Way Home” alongside current Peter Parker, Tom Holland, and the original Spiderman, Tobey Maguire, who returned from the Sam Raimi trilogy.

Even though Garfield and Maguire’s cameo was possibly one of the worst kept secrets in the MCU, Seeing the three Spidermen on screen together was one of the best cinematic moments of 2021.

