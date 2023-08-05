on new episodes of rolling stone music nowGarbage frontwoman Shirley Manson says Sinead O’Connor was “one of the most incredible women alive today”, calling her a “phenomenal artist” who had a huge influence on her work and music in the ’90s. Apart from Madonna, there was no woman who dared to raise her voice in music because you couldn’t allow it”, says Manson. “They can destroy you. And somehow, the Sinéad fueled an extraordinary decade of rebellion.

In the episode, the singer reviewed O’Connor’s career, including the memorable moment in which she tore up a portrait of Pope Juan Pablo II. Saturday night Live In 1992. “We can’t underestimate the power of what I’ve done”, comments Manson. “Hopefully female artistes will be seen more than heard. It is admirable courage for a female artist to have the confidence and courage to speak about such a serious, terrifying and powerful subject as the relationship between the Church and pedophilia. She knew it wasn’t going to be something well received… It was sacrificed.

at other times, the writer pauses Rolling stone, David Wilde – who has written for the Grammys and other TV shows – recalls his experience interviewing O’Connor in 1991 for an endorsement of the magazine. He said, “she spoke the truth in a whisper”. “Uego sings the truth with his wonderful voice”.

