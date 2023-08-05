Sinéad against the world | Chiapasparallel





Why did the death of Sinead O’Connor cause such an uproar in the music world? Even though she’s always been something of a celebrity, Sinead caused a wave of emotion surrounding her death, largely due to the devastating consensus. Mainstream A figure that confronted its power in every possible way, but with the known consequences of those capable of persuading forces far greater than music.

I wrote a while back about the bust of Pope Juan Pablo II on a television program in 1992 and the Irish woman’s appearance two weeks later at a tribute to Bob Dylan, where she was booed by the audience. At that moment he expressed that something had changed in rock music – so much in its competitive spirit, as it could not be believed that the public found itself so much with O’Neill in paying homage to one of the greatest icons of the counterculture. Can embarrass. Connor for not siding with one of the great ideological forces ruling the world (remember I destroyed the photo because the Catholic Church was being challenged for sexual abuse of children by priests).

If it is a matter of counterculture, then one of its basic features was and is the criticism of the entire established system. By that acronym for decades, Dylan was one of its prophets and thought-provoking promoters of protest. Many rockers have openly declared themselves to be anti-Catholic and anti-religious and, possibly, anti-political, as understood by the institutional system of public power. So, why did you practice with Sinead? Precisely at an event where the iconic form of this supposed rebellion that rocked rock for decades was praised. Decadent and conservative in rock language.

From then on, the anger of the broken picture was not in the least an act demanding religious tolerance. Hubies joined in an action adjusted according to an artist’s political and spiritual preferences, whatever they may be. But the effect was brutal to Sinead O’Connor’s career, to the point where it was a point of stillness from which you could get nothing more than disdain and practically none from the entire music industry. All of them independent of their emotional crises that they always followed, no doubt, but it was not “la loca” that should not have managed the situation, etc. One of his specialties was the extreme intelligence and sensitivity to appreciate all the milieu of the music industry in its critical dimension.

A clue to such media harassment is her speech which began to become part of “feminism” against the authorities. In the 1980s, no female singer had the courage to freely express her point of view in this regard. The symbolism is exemplary: a woman rebels because she wants to and can, before she does something she doesn’t like, something unforgivable at the time. Another key is the one that is most famous, Sinéad, the enduring rejection of rock, which is molded into marginal parts that dictate the rules of cultural industries. Nor were they ever forgiven.

We also consider Sinead O’Connor’s influence as a rock singer in the late 1990s and early 1990s, as my friend Yadur Gonzalez explained with great force. Her influence was represented by pop artists of the time, such as Dua Lipa, Rosalia, Taylor Swift, Shakira… great female artists who are today the aesthetic and auditory tastes of audiences globally. These singers are the scales one hears everyday, be it in a meeting, on a tracto in a coach, in public transport. However, during this time these artists were rockers and dominated the pop music scene at the time, such as Chrissy Hinde from The Pretenders; Blondie’s Debbie Harry; Terry Nunn, from Berlin; Pat Benatar, Strong Susan Kay, aka Suzy Quattro, including many others.

The difference is that they were rockers, their musical legacy in the class when rock was the context for all songs played across all mediums and genres. This includes Sinead.

When she dies, Yadur proposes an international mourning, as a genuine shared feeling of someone who found herself an integral part to the generation of Ochanta that we heard and preached about. This “radical pop” by Sinead O’Connor is terrific, with such a distinctive timbre of voice. It was also an important part of the sound of our everyday lives. A roquera and not quite a popera. We all believe that he helped us to create a path worth following, with the rigor of wisdom, to change the way we face reality.

I saw it live in 1993 at a Peter Gabriel concert in Mexico City. A pleasant surprise, in the keynote speech just minutes after its presentation. Cantaba Gabriel y de la Nada said: “Trago a una invitada”. And Sinead came out dressed in a white dress, barefoot, harmonica, beautiful inside and out. Another great friend, Salvador Carrillo, said he looked like an angel, with the full energetic weight of being a descendant of the Elves. The great reason why Salvador is near is because it is believed that one’s mission was to ensure the balance of the elements around us so that we could live well. This is also the name of Sinead O’Connor. Confronting his personal settlement of accounts with the world, he gave us one of rock’s poetic sayings: rebelliousness at the expense of all the wealth you can earn from your talent. Kris Kristofferson Lay said, “Don’t let the bastards get along with you”. At Pudieron, we’re talking about you, Sinead, about your legacy, which countercultural pioneers will always describe, non-stop. Thanks for all.

