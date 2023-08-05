Simple tips for a healthy lifestyle.
Regular workouts:
Regular exercise can improve overall health and fitness, and reduce the risk of many chronic diseases. It is recommended that you do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic exercise per week.
Before starting an exercise program, talk to your healthcare provider, especially if you have health concerns such as obesity, high blood pressure, or diabetes.
Balanced Diet:
A balanced diet provides all the essential nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, fats and proteins your body needs to function properly. Include plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and low-fat dairy products in your diet.
Avoid processed foods, sugary drinks, and excessive salt, saturated and trans fats.
Sleep:
Enough sleep is essential for your physical and mental health. Adults should aim to sleep between 7 and 9 hours a night. Set a regular sleep schedule, avoid using electronic devices before bed, and create a relaxing environment to sleep in.
Avoid stress:
Stress can have negative effects on your physical and mental health. Learn to recognize the signs of stress and take steps to manage it, such as using relaxation techniques, prioritizing, and avoiding stressful situations whenever possible.
Avoid excessive drinking and smoking:
Smoking is the leading preventable cause of death worldwide, and excessive drinking can cause a range of health problems. If you smoke, stop smoking and avoid secondhand smoke. Limit alcohol consumption to one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men.
By incorporating these tips into your daily routine, you can improve your health and well-being.
You may also want to read:
Source: Nestlé Family Club, medline plus, Thomas Pascual Sanz Institute, Mayo Clinic, Alpina.