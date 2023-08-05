Simanta Duo + Cristian Rodríguez + Quarteto de Cuerda Valencia will perform on the 5th in the Gardens of Santo Domingo de la Cruz – Spain

This Saturday, a concert of Simant Duo, in collaboration with Cristian Rodríguez and Cuarteto de Cuerda Valencia, is scheduled in Salamanca, which will take place at 22.30 in the Garden of Santo Domingo de la Cruz.

According to municipal sources, the ‘Skyward Tour’ is the new show of the Simant Duo (Antonio Morant and Rubén Simeão) in which the duo’s piano and trumpet ensemble joins Cristian Rodríguez and the Cuarteto de Cuerda Valens.

“With a new format that will feature sublime and soulful interpretations of arrangements of great international hits in pop, rock or melodic music, the Skyward Tour will be an exciting musical journey”, assured the same sources.

Since titles such as El Ayuntamiento de Salamanca, Black or White (Michael Jackson), Don’t Stop Me Now (Queen), Like a Prayer (Madonna), The Winner Takes It All (Abba), September (Earth Wind and Fire), The Final Countdown (Europe), Hero (Mariah Carey), Bad Habits (Ed Sheeran), Clocks (Coldplay) or My Way (Frank Sinatra).

He summarized, “It’s a collection of tributes to great themes from the ’70s to the present day, versions where the original tunes have been re-invented in different contexts and styles.”

Admission is free until you complete the amount.