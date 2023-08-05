Sidney Sweeney buys nearly a century-old Los Angeles rustic home for R$29 million celebrities
Actress Sydney SweeneyKnown for her role as Cassie in Excitementwent viral on Wednesday (26) after allegedly ignoring Anita while taking selfie. The Brazilian singer smiled at a photo of the artist wonBut not displayed when clicked.
as well as controversy Anita, Sydney Sweeney It also became a topic in the real estate world, as she recently bought a house in Bel Air, an expensive area of Los Angeles. next to your fiancé Jonathan Devino He spent $6.2 million (R$29 million) for the 1930s property.
Spanning 5,000 square metres, the Old Hollywood complex was last sold in 1984 for less than $350,000 and the site was owned for decades by the son of the famous Hollywood screenwriter. delmar daves,
The house has two floors and there is still a guest house on the property. The outdoor area has a swimming pool, sun loungers and a small table with chairs and an umbrella. The house also has impressive landscaping, with many trees and plants surrounding it.
Photos of the home’s interior were not released and according to Dirt Portal, the old home is a good candidate for demolition. However, it is not known Sydney Sweeney it is Jonathan Devino He has some intention of destroying the house to build a new one.
It also noted that the property is surrounded by luxury new mansions valued at $20 million or more and is therefore an “excellent opportunity for large scale new construction”.
It is worth mentioning that Sydney Sweeney Is a fan of historic homes: Her current home in Westwood is a traditional 1930s classic that includes some influences from Tudor architecture.
In addition to the need to clear the vast grounds, which are currently surrounded by a forest-like canopy of trees and overgrowth, modernizing the 400-square-meter home will require a lot of money.
The place has a lot of charm even in its present dilapidated condition. The ivy-covered main house is hidden behind lush foliage and feels a world apart from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles.