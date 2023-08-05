Sidney Sweeney buys nearly a century-old Los Angeles rustic home for R$29 million celebrities

Actress Sydney SweeneyKnown for her role as Cassie in Excitementwent viral on Wednesday (26) after allegedly ignoring Anita while taking selfie. The Brazilian singer smiled at a photo of the artist wonBut not displayed when clicked.

as well as controversy Anita, Sydney Sweeney It also became a topic in the real estate world, as she recently bought a house in Bel Air, an expensive area of ​​Los Angeles. next to your fiancé Jonathan Devino He spent $6.2 million (R$29 million) for the 1930s property.

The home is surrounded by trees and plants

Spanning 5,000 square metres, the Old Hollywood complex was last sold in 1984 for less than $350,000 and the site was owned for decades by the son of the famous Hollywood screenwriter. delmar daves,

The home's pool and outdoor area

The house has two floors and there is still a guest house on the property. The outdoor area has a swimming pool, sun loungers and a small table with chairs and an umbrella. The house also has impressive landscaping, with many trees and plants surrounding it.

Outdoor area of the house

Photos of the home’s interior were not released and according to Dirt Portal, the old home is a good candidate for demolition. However, it is not known Sydney Sweeney it is Jonathan Devino He has some intention of destroying the house to build a new one.

The entrance to the house

It also noted that the property is surrounded by luxury new mansions valued at $20 million or more and is therefore an “excellent opportunity for large scale new construction”.

Next to the pool, there are many trees and plants

It is worth mentioning that Sydney Sweeney Is a fan of historic homes: Her current home in Westwood is a traditional 1930s classic that includes some influences from Tudor architecture.

The rustic home's entryway has lots of greenery

In addition to the need to clear the vast grounds, which are currently surrounded by a forest-like canopy of trees and overgrowth, modernizing the 400-square-meter home will require a lot of money.

Rustic outdoor lawn

The place has a lot of charm even in its present dilapidated condition. The ivy-covered main house is hidden behind lush foliage and feels a world apart from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles.