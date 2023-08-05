Shocking Rumors! Ariana Grande and ex-husband on a double date with boyfriend and wife

Rumors published by daily Mail It is claimed that Ariana Grande and her ex-husband Dalton Gomez may have gone on multiple double dates with the singer’s boyfriend and his wife, Ethan Slater and Lily J.

According to insiderIt Was An Attempt To Hide By Ariana And Ethan Case It may have already begun behind the scenes recording of the film. Wicked. in this recap of “the Wizard of Oz”, she will play Glinda, a protagonist, while Slater will be Bok. The book that inspired the film adaptation has also been adapted for musical theater with performances Broadway.

signs of betrayal

The controversy surrounding Ethan Slater’s betrayal escalated when his wife spoke about what happened. in an interview with page six, Lilly J Says Ariana Is Really The Origin Of The Story And She’s Ex nickelodeon Does not support other women. “My family only suffered accidental damage”He added.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater. (Photo: Playback/Instagram/@michelleyeoh)

Lily and Ethan have been married since 2018, but have known each other since high school. She gave birth to her first child last year and has said that she is focusing her energies on being a good mother to her child as she has to raise the child alone.

Ethan’s most famous role was the lead role in the musical sponge bob But Broadway. actor won an award Tony according to your interpretation, equal to oscar For American Theatre.

end of marriage

In July, tmz released news that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez would be in the process of divorcing and the couple would be separating since January. They were married in 2021. The ceremony was intimate, with only those close to the couple attending.

Apparently, the separation would have happened after the period of social isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic was over. Dalton couldn’t stand being a life partner with one of the world’s most famous artists. Plus, Ariana will be spending a lot of time on set Wicked.

Other sources suggest that Ariana might have cheated on Dalton and that would be the real reason for the divorce.

Featured photo: Lily J and Ethan Slater vs. Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez. Playback/Gregory Pace/Shutterstock/Instagram/@arianagrande