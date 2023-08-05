Shakira predicts which nail color will be a winner in autumn 2023

since shakira Moved to Miami, the good news never ceased to surprise the interpreter of Monotonia. For example, her new Copa Vessia success with Manuel Tourizzo led to her stunning victory leading to a romance with British driver, Lewis Hamilton.

However, more than her personal and professional news, Shaky finds herself experimenting with her style, from pink siren hair to her new mani that tells us where to go nail color trends For next season. Do you want to know which is your favourite? slide down!

Shakira’s New Nail Color That’s Perfect for Autumn

Colombian woman showed through her social network new nail color That you’ve decided to empower yourself and, at the same time, feel super sexy. in one of your latest storieswe can see that this is a solid red nail polishBut no matter, with a light cover only a touch that you give us autumn waves (Suena August by Taylor Swift in the background).

See more

Instagram @shakira And for the edge of the nails, she chose a semi-square shape that gives her mani a cool touch.

As you surely already know, rosé is ideal for all seasons and occasions of the year, apart from being a Increase of confidence for the powerful meaning of this color, but the singer has given autumn touch Ahead of the pulse with a slightly bright finish. Would Hailey Bieber accept your gem? We are sure you are!

If you want to see more details about how it shines (and how Tara ties it), visit my previous TikTok to learn just a little nailspiration, As expected, I chose a super sexy look match With your mani: A red dress. In the video you can see how he is singing Suerte Con Un no makeup-makeupand assume sus in the last few seconds red nails, We love!

will you join the new nail flow In shakira, Make an appointment at our salon now!