Shakira challenges Carolina Herrera and shows that mini dresses can be worn at 40 – Metro World News Brasil

Her look in red (her favorite colour) made her the star of the night. Critics of the fashion industry believe that a custom Mugler minidress with slits and asymmetrical cuts has made her the ‘hot’ focus of the moment.

completed the look with Versace’s Avitas shoes with platform heels, estimated at 1,190 euros. She wore accessories to match the dress: colored vinyl Y2K-style sunglasses and a small glittery clutch.

Carolina Herrera Insists That Miniskirts Are Not an Option at 40

But what would Carolina Herrera say about the artist’s outfit? The Venezuelan stylist has made this clear in several interviews Women over 40 should not wear miniskirts, this also includes minidresses, like the ones Colombian singers usually wear to impress.

“There is nothing that makes a woman look older than dressing young,” says the Empress of Elegance, as her peers in the fashion world call her.

Herrera, whose net worth is estimated at over $200 million, points out that these types of short dresses are only for young people, and “It doesn’t matter to a mature woman to have it in her wardrobe”. miniskirt, key to the 70s, According to him, there will be no place for those above 30 years of age.

Shakira dominates music and fashion

Her endorsements sparked controversy, but Shakira, who is going through one of the best moments of her career in the entertainment industry, She looks like she doesn’t care about it and empowers herself with red, miniskirts and minidresses that drive her fans crazy.

The artist feels empowered professionally and demonstrates that she is empowered After winning the award, his songs are among the most listened to in the world and he is an example to be followed by many generations.

Whether on the red carpet, events or awards, Shakira’s every look is trending and becomes a fashion icon.

At the moment, Shakira is in good condition, Legendary stylist Carolina Herrera breaks the rules and takes her music and her talent to the whole world.