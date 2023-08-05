Selena Gomez’s friend opens up about why she donated a kidney to the singer: “I knew I was suited…”

Francia Raisaactress and friend Selena Gomez, opened his heart and talked about the real reason that led him to donate his kidney to the singer. Denying speculation that he was coerced into donating, he gave details about the charitable action. Recently, after a lot of controversy, there was a reconciliation between the two.

In an interview with the Good Guys Podcast, Francia He revealed that he has been battling these rumors since 2017, when he decided to donate. in season, selena Complications were suffered from an autoimmune disease called lupus. In the report, the actress told what she thought should be done.

,I just felt it in my heart, I knew I was a match”, said the actress in her report. Finally, she pointed out that the action was completely voluntary. “I knew it was going to happen. Nobody forced me to do anything. It came from the genuine goodness of my heart and I’ve been so blessed ever since. Francia,

The actress said that she has no regrets about making this decision and wants to promote more awareness about organ donation nowadays. Such rumors had surfaced in the past Francia broke off friendship with the singer after selena Let’s say I only had one friend in the industry, Taylor Swift,