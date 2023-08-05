Secret Invasion | Emilia Clarke reacts to her performance as a superhero

via marvel account TIC TocEmilia Clarke reacts to the scene where her character transforms into a superhero in Secret Invasion.

In the scene in question, Yes Revealed and famous for his full powers as the Super-Skrull”superhero pose, View Feedback:

He said, “They got me hanging from wires in the hangar, and then they just unhooked me, tossed me down and I landed in a superhero pose.” clark,

Read more about Secret Invasion:

In the storyline, Nick Fury learns of a secret invasion of Earth by a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls. The former director of S.H.I.E.L.D. is joined by his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who have made lives for themselves on Earth. The group will need to race against time to thwart the impending invasion and save humanity.

Grevik is the villain. it’s played by a super skrull Kingsley Ben-Adirwho emerged as the leader of a rebel group that has infiltrated Earth since the 1990s.

secret attack From marvel studios is starring Nick Fury as Samuel L. Jackson and ben mendelsohn Like the Skrull Talos – the characters they met in Captain Marvel. both will be together cobie smulders (the Avengers), Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami), Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) and Olivia Coleman (Crown).

Ali SelimIn Condor it is Searchare directors.