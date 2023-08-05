‘Secret Invasion’ could have been a huge hit if it had been a movie



This article contains spoilers!

The ‘Secret Invasion’ series looked great when Kevin Feige announced it during Disney’s Investor Day on December 10, 2020. Part of the promotion was how it might affect the Marvel Cinematic Universe if a superhero was replaced by a Skrull infiltrator.

But today, with four of the six episodes included in the first season, the series starring Samuel L. Jackson is disappointing some fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe due to its lost potential.

comic strip’secret attack Affects the entire Earth but, in the series, the writers had to downplay its importance to create a detective plot with Nick Fury and Talos as the protagonists. This is what gives rise to a story in which the viewer doubts everything, mainly because of the deaths and cliffhangers,

Thus these four episodes are mainly summarized, in which we saw the death of Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), the attempt to kill Jiya (Emilia Clarke), later it is revealed that she has become a Superskrull and, Most recently, the aftermath of Talos (Ben Mendelsohn).

There are only two episodes left and the series is expected to change the Marvel Cinematic Universe a bit by including characters who haven’t quite existed all these years – which means what happens to them will matter. Doesn’t matter to the audience.

It could all be different if the series…

