Scam, bust and assault: find out how Theo ends up in “Va Na Fe”

spoiler ALERT! The siege will definitely be called off for Theo (Emilio Dentas) in “Va Na Fe”! According to Noticias da TV, in the final chapter of the plot, the villain will be the victim of a coup by the secretary himself, after a major change in the case of Grazie (Loreña Lima) he will be prosecuted for abuse again, and end up behind bars. come on!

Sheila (Renata Miryanova) surprises her boss by clearing out his bank account and disappearing into the world. Throughout the storyline, the secretary became aware of all of Theo’s misdeeds and remained loyal. She was even sometimes referred to as an “orange” by Dantas’ character. Sheela is about to go to Paris, France, withdrawing all the money from her bank account.

While dealing with the heist, Theo still has yet to see a sharp turn in Grazie’s case. In this Friday, August 4 episode, Ben (SAMUEL D’ASSIS) will find a video showing Theo knocking Grazie unconscious from inside a car. The images would be used as evidence that the girl was indeed molested by the villain.

The record will still be obtained by Kate (Clara Mönke), who will send the video to Anthony Verrão (Orlando Caldera) – a journalist with a gossip profile. Guy will publish the video, exposing Theo as a criminal and ruining the villain’s false reputation. Adorned with the “Carioca Entrepreneur of the Year” award, he would feel lonely without anyone to celebrate the achievement with.

The antagonist will go behind bars and execute the conspiracy. In the last chapter, Theo storms his shed with Ben in an attempt to kill his rival. Luckily, the lawyer manages to save himself in pursuit of his happy ending with Sol (Sharon Menezes). In return, the villain must go on the run from the police, as he is wanted for the murder of Orpheus (Jonathan Haagenson). By this time, Jennifer (Bella Campos) will also learn that her father was responsible for the accident that killed Carlo (Che Moise).

In order not to be convicted of all the crimes he had committed, Theo would change his hair color and shave off his beard, with the aim of deceiving the authorities and leaving the country on a ship. However, while waiting for the trip, he becomes more out of control than ever.

After the attack against Ben, the plot will jump in time, revealing that the villain has managed to escape. To everyone’s surprise, Emilio Dantas’ character soon appears disguised as a waiter in the middle of the wedding to kidnap the bride Sol. Audacity! Before the plan is completed, it will be known and the police will catch the miscreant.

The final chapter of the telenovela written by Roseanne Swartman will air on August 11. The next plot at 7 p.m. will be “Fuzue” by Gustavo Reiz, scheduled for the 14th. The serial will bring together names such as Marina Ruy Barbosa, Lilia Cabral, Edson Cellulari, Douglas Silva, Fernanda Rodrigues and Nicolás Prates.