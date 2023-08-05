Sandra Bullock asks for time off from boyfriend after marriage rejection

According to the information published by the magazine us weekly, Sandra Bullock she must have asked her boyfriend photographer for some time Brian Randle, The reason for this would be that the actress does not want to get married at the moment and this would put her relationship in jeopardy. They have been together for eight years.

The couple have been living in separate homes for the past year so they consider Situation”. However, this did not resolve the differences between the two, who continue to be at loggerheads.

beginning of a relationship

Sandra reportedly met Brian in 2015 at their son Louis’ birthday. He was hired as the photographer for the party. Until then, the relationship had always been very secretive and away from the limelight.

But after the rumors of breakup, both started appearing more on the pages of the newspapers. sources told last year online radar that they have broken up. The reason for this will also be the rejection of the marriage proposal.

“It’s widely known that Brian wanted to make things official with Sandra, but she didn’t see the need to go that route. It became an issue as time went on”.said a source.

With new information published this week by us weeklyThe word was probablyTimeWhich is described by new insiders. Bryan also suggested adopting the actress’ two children, Louis and Layla, but she declined out of fear that a future divorce would jeopardize custody of the children.

career break

In August last year, Sandra Bullock announced in an interview cbs sunday morning That she will take a break from her career to focus on her children. He said that his workin front of the cameras“There is a need to pause for a period.

The actress opened up about the exhaustion she was finding in balancing work and motherhood: “I just want to stay at home. Because I was always running, I was always running for the next thing. I just want to be present and responsible for one thing.the hero said bird box,

She also said that the difficulty came because of her dedication, as she focused 100% on acting when she was on the set of filming, and this showed how much she wanted to dedicate herself to her children as well.

