‘Saltburn,’ the acidic comedy about an aristocratic family to star Jacob Elordi and Rosamund Pike

‘Saltburn’ Will Be Emerald Fennell’s Anticipated Second Film As Director

a promising woman I consider before and after traektoria Emerald Fennel, As an actress, mostly in period films like (danish girl hey Anna Karenina, among others) and with a great move for the series call the Midwife hey Crown (in which she portrayed Camilla Parker-Bowles), Fennell decided to push acting into the background and focus on writing and directing film projects. Well your friend in 2018 phoebe waller-bridge He chose her as his replacement to continue writing the script for the second season. killing eve, A year later, it was announced that Fennell would direct his first tape, a promising woman, Which was the equivalent of five nominations for the Oscar Awards, and thanks to which it was awarded the statuette the Best Script.

See more

In fact, Fennell became the first British woman to be nominated for Best Direction, and along with Chloé Zhao, the first in history to achieve two simultaneous nominations in the category., a promising woman told in collaboration with carey mulliganlead actress, and margot robbie and your maker LuckyChap Entertainmentwhich will also produce burning salt, Furthermore, Fennell recently shared a record with the latter, as he makes a cameo in barbie Avatar Miz, La Muñeca Embarzada. The artist was also in charge of composing in collaboration with the composer. Andrew Lloyd Webber a new music version for senicienta and in front of actually directing, writing and producing burning salta mix between comedy and thriller It will come to light at the end of the year.

What is this feature film about?

Struggling to find his place at the prestigious Oxford University, Oliver (Barry Keoghan) is immediately appended by Felix Caton (Jacob Elordi), a young and attractive aristocrat. For that, he’ll invite you to Saltburn, his quaint family mansion, for a summer he’ll never forget. A story about passion to remember Mr. Genius Ripley,

Who becomes part of your share?

stock led star Excitement Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan, who received their first Oscar nominations last year Almas takes pity on Inishrein, mostly known for his interpretation lost girl, burning salt he will bring with him his reward Rosamund Pike back on the big screen i care a lot, for which she was awarded the 2020 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical. cast will complete Alison Oliver ,conversation between friends, Richard E. Grant ,can you forgive me someday) And Archie Madekwe ,Gran Turismo, In addition, it has recently been confirmed that Carey Mulligan is also joining the band, sparking hopes of a creative alliance between the director and actress.

It should be mentioned that the leading actor burning salt He also finds himself immersed in several other projects. First place, Barry Keoghan Le Esperan bring them down Near Christopher Abbott, Birdnext movie of Andrea Arnold, gladiator 2, shake hands Paul Mescal directed by Y Ridley Scott; and series lord of the air Near Austin Butler and under the production of Steven Spielberg or Tom Hanks. In Elordi’s case, it would premiere on swift horses Near diego calva or Daisy Edgar-Jones, version of priscilla by Sofia Coppola; or sweet eastNear ayo adebiri or Talia Ryder, among others. while the third season ExcitementWhich has already been delayed a few times, it is estimated that it will not see the light till 2025.

When is the premiere of ‘Saltburn’ planned?

Will premiere in the United States on November 24, Perfect to be able to participate in the nominations for the next awards season. Although this could be a coincidence, the premiere date for Spain has not been confirmed at the moment. However, if it is known that it will be so Premiere Worldwide toronto festival (from September 7 to September 17).

Subscribe to our newsletter to get all the news related to fashion, beauty and lifestyle.