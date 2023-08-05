News

¿Salir de fiesta en chanclas (de lujo)? kendall jenner says yes

Photo of Admin Admin4 days ago
0 4 1 minute read

Kendall Jenner traded her tacos for a chance to party

Kendall Jenner never stops topping the style charts for date night. Earlier this year, to attend the Met Gala after-party with her new rapper self, Bad Bunny, she captured a dazzling mono of Nancy Djoka, a modernized version of a 1994 Chanel design. Snakeskin shoes were in play at a basketball game between the Lakers and the Warriors.

Earlier this week, the pair were spotted sporting a beautiful set of leather in a scene in which Kendall showed off some high needle signals. However, the next night, at a party, the model opted for less traditional shoes. While hanging out with her friends Hailey and Justin Bieber at Soho House in Malibu, Kendall Jenner rocked an over-the-top set made up of a white and black satin bandeau dress, a white leather clutch and black Prada sunglasses. Most outstanding element? Her luxury black sandals from The Row.

See more

mega

KJ shows that fashion chancellas can also be a good option.

Last summer, the fashion channel gained immense popularity among influencers, with Dua Lipa, Hailey Bieber and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley being notable fans. The most popular styles of the time—from brands like Coperni, Dries Van Noten, and The Attico—were pioneered by platform foundations. This year, thanks to Kendall, A more flat and subtle version can be transformed into a new party style.

11 Playrose Dresses That Will Perfect Your Summer Look

Per Alexandra Lores

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin4 days ago
0 4 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Meet Barbiecore, a style that values ​​the glitter and pink of the famous doll

3 weeks ago

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals If She Got Her Mother’s Plot!

3 weeks ago

Zendaya stole the show at the Louis Vuitton show

3 weeks ago

James Mangold draws parallels between the new Indiana Jones and Logan

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button