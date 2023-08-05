¿Salir de fiesta en chanclas (de lujo)? kendall jenner says yes
Kendall Jenner traded her tacos for a chance to party
Kendall Jenner never stops topping the style charts for date night. Earlier this year, to attend the Met Gala after-party with her new rapper self, Bad Bunny, she captured a dazzling mono of Nancy Djoka, a modernized version of a 1994 Chanel design. Snakeskin shoes were in play at a basketball game between the Lakers and the Warriors.
Earlier this week, the pair were spotted sporting a beautiful set of leather in a scene in which Kendall showed off some high needle signals. However, the next night, at a party, the model opted for less traditional shoes. While hanging out with her friends Hailey and Justin Bieber at Soho House in Malibu, Kendall Jenner rocked an over-the-top set made up of a white and black satin bandeau dress, a white leather clutch and black Prada sunglasses. Most outstanding element? Her luxury black sandals from The Row.
Last summer, the fashion channel gained immense popularity among influencers, with Dua Lipa, Hailey Bieber and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley being notable fans. The most popular styles of the time—from brands like Coperni, Dries Van Noten, and The Attico—were pioneered by platform foundations. This year, thanks to Kendall, A more flat and subtle version can be transformed into a new party style.