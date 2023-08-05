Running Food: Nutrition Tips for Better Runner Performance

Santiago Garcia emphasizes the importance of proper nutrition for performance.



One of the questions that concerns me the most runners is one of feeding and constantly strives to find the ideal path to achieve the best results. While this is obvious, it never hurts to remember that no diet the same for all runners.

In the same way that all athletes are different, their needs during feeding are also different. What works for one runner doesn’t work for another. What allows one to improve does not give the same benefit to another.

One of the hardest things to carry orderly diet, is the daily agenda that everyone has. That is why it is important to understand that nutritionist’s guide and that the specialist should also have support complete medical examination it explains the physical and health condition your patient is in.

A person who has studied and experienced with brokers over time is the main ally to achieve the result.

Diet is not a one-size-fits-all roadmap, every athlete and every sporting challenge needs an individual plan (Getty)

However, when going to a nutritionist, it is very important that the dialogue is sincere and realistic. When a nutritionist asks us about our diet, schedule and upcoming races, it’s important to tell the truth.

All the information that the medical professional has can be used to achieve the ideal result in each specific case. There are not only two identical bodies, but also two identical psychologies. No schedules, no place of work, no other factors that determine the daily diet.

After the nutritionist has made the right plan for that person and at that moment, he should again follow it as closely as possible. If for some reason this proves not to be feasible, we must once again be honest and mention it on our next visit.

Lying to a nutritionist or not giving all the information hurts a runner. In short, the only reason a person who knows is used is to help us, become our partner when it comes to set the course for proper nutrition.

As with all aspects of life, when it comes to food, no two bodies are alike (Getty)

Can you run on an empty stomach? Ideally, a runner should not run his body without breakfast, as fuel it is essential for effective learning. A nutritionist can help every runner determine the best way to eat before heading out for a run. Just like you can’t drive without gas, your body needs enough fuel to run during your workout.

Suitable products may vary by country and culture. Therefore, it is very important to find the right option for each case. It is also important to eat within 30 minutes after your workout. after the session to optimize recovery.

If this time window does not coincide with any meals during the day, a great choice would be yogurt with granola. In this way, the body is supplied with the necessary nutrients for optimal recovery.

Experts recommend eating plenty of fruits and vegetables to train and strengthen muscles ((Getty Images)

Proper nutrition allows us to take care of our overall health and improve our development as runners. The diet must be adjusted for each organism and for each training plan.

A runner who runs 19 miles a week doesn’t need the same thing as someone who runs a hundred miles. A runner who trains in the morning is different from one who trains at night.

Copying a diet from a magazine or simply eating the same thing that someone else has been advised is a path without signs, a way to risk making unforced errors.

You must also take note of each food and every sensation for months. Those who listen to a nutritionist and share the truth with him will have better performance and be able to fully devote himself to running, knowing that the diet is right.

*Santiago Garcia is a marathon runner, author of Run to Live, Live to Run and Run Again. He has finished twice in the Six World Marathon Majors. On Instagram: @sangarciacorre.

