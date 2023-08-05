Robert Pattinson must overcome a death penalty in ‘Water for Elephants’ in LA

La 1 Tonight, at 22:05, the movie ‘Water for Elephants’ is released. A veterinary student named Jacob Jankowski (ROBERT PATTINSON, ‘Twilight’) leaves the studio following the death of his parents in a fatal coach accident and embarks on an unusual adventure to survive the Great Depression.





He joins the Benzini brothers, who own a circus, and there he meets Marlena Rosenbluth (Reese Witherspoon, Oscar winner for ‘En La Cuerda Florja’).