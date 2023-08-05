News

Robert Pattinson must overcome a death penalty in ‘Water for Elephants’ in LA

Photo of Admin Admin4 days ago
0 5 Less than a minute


La 1 Tonight, at 22:05, the movie ‘Water for Elephants’ is released. A veterinary student named Jacob Jankowski (ROBERT PATTINSON, ‘Twilight’) leaves the studio following the death of his parents in a fatal coach accident and embarks on an unusual adventure to survive the Great Depression.


He joins the Benzini brothers, who own a circus, and there he meets Marlena Rosenbluth (Reese Witherspoon, Oscar winner for ‘En La Cuerda Florja’).





(TagstoTranslate)TVE(T)RTVE

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin4 days ago
0 5 Less than a minute
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Britney Spears tries to hide from the paparazzi while leaving the Caribbean with her husband. news

June 28, 2023

Netflix: See which movies and series will stop streaming in August

1 week ago

K-POP LYRICS & AUDIO Travis Scott, Bad Bunny & The Weeknd new song

3 weeks ago

Where to watch the spinoff

June 13, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button