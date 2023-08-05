Rihanna, the first woman to break a record on Spotify

The singer, who is originally from Barbados, joins the exclusive club del Billon de Spotify,

Rihanna She managed to create history by becoming the first woman to have 10 songs with 1 billion downloads on the music platform. The 10 songs that have managed to reach 1,000,000,000 downloads are:“diamonds”, “We found love”, “Love on the Brain”, “Live”, “That’s What You Came For”, “I want”, “Four Five Seconds”, “Work”, “Umbrella” And “love the way you lie”,

This is not the only success achieved by the interpreter this year. last month, Rihanna managed to make it to the list of Forbes, America’s Richest Self-Madewhich brings together the United States’ most successful business women and artists, such as Taylor Swift, beyoncé or Barbra Streisand,

Over the years, the business has also focused on its clothing and beauty sector, FentyWhich has managed to be successful. Apart from becoming a mother to a child in May 2022, she is also close to giving birth to her second child this year.

“Lift me up” was the last song released by Rihannain October 2022, and becomes part of the soundtrack Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, while your last performance was on the mid-time show super bowl lvii And in the 95th edition of the awards oscarin February and March 2023 respectively.