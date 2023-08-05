Rihanna scores Spotify playback hit and releases a new album

Rihanna becomes the first female artist to have 10 songs exceed 1,000 million copies SpotifyDespite not having released an album since 2016.

She is the only woman in the world to have so many hits without releasing any new music in many years. The 35-year-old Grammy winner reacted to the news on social networks last week.

,bad girl billy«, he wrote on Instagram and Twitter, referring to his status as the youngest and self-taught multi-millionaire in the United States. “Sin Nuevo Album”, added the singer, whose last album, AntiWas launched in 2016.

Rihanna said in March the trend About the pressure you feel to release new music from Anti, “my coolest album” and “most consistent.” “I put the pressure on myself that if it’s not better than that, it’s not worth it,” he says. “It’s toxic. That’s not the right way to look at music because music is a way and a place to create, and you can create whatever you want. It doesn’t have to be on any scale. It just has to be something that feels good. It could simply be a song that I love; In fact it can be that simple».

“As soon as you tell me that if I keep waiting for it to feel right, right and better, it’s probably going to take a long time, and maybe it’ll never come out, and no, I don’t agree with that.” , Rihanna continued. «Esi que quiero jugar, y con jugar, I mean I have wrong thoughts in my head, but I cannot say them out loud». “I want it to happen this year”, he concluded. “It would be ridiculous if not for Lo Fuera”.

Your first song after seven years,”Lift me up«, was released in October 2022 as part of the soundtrack to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The song was performed as a tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman. Its release led fans to speculate that a new album from the Caribbean singer would be in the works.