Rihanna Savage X Won’t Be The CEO Of Fenty And We Tell You Why

After five years as executive director of Savage x Fenty, Rihanna announced that he would step down and revealed who would be his successor.

A few months after giving birth to her second son with ASAP Rocky, the Umbrella star surprised her fans with her decision to abandon the brand she founded in 2018, leaving many questions in the air regarding what will happen next. With its linen and makeup line.

Who Will Be The New CEO Of Savage X Fenty?

There linen brand will be in charge now Hillary Super, who previously served as the executive director of Anthropologie Group. ‘It’s great to see that our vision of Savage x Fenty has impacted the industry to such an incredible extent during the past five years’, the artist commented to Vogue Business.

Furthermore, he made sure the brand was left in very good hands and happily shrugged off all the achievements it had made up to that moment: “This is just the beginning for us, and we will continue to expand in a way that always connects with. consumer’.

Although she will step down as CEO this June 26, the singer will remain executive chairman of Savage x Fenty. Getty Images

Did Rihanna Leave Fenty Beauty Too?

on the future that lies before you makeup brands and skin care products which launched in 2017, we can rest assured that, despite the changes announced for her lingerie line, RiRi will remain in her position as CEO at Fenty Beauty, which thanks to her great leadership, is currently a is the value 2 thousand million dollarsaccording to an estimate made by forbes In August 2021.

Why did Rihanna resign as CEO of Savage x Fenty?

Even though the leadership change comes just a month after the 35-year-old singer celebrated the lingerie brand’s fifth anniversary, it has been speculated what may have inspired her decision the birth of your second son,

While RiRi hasn’t confirmed or denied the rumors, there are those who are convinced that this will be a marketing tactic to further expand her presence. What do you think?