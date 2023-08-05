Rihanna just achieved an incredible record on Spotify

Despite not releasing any discs in the last seven years, Rihanna Keep making history. barbadian singer just became The first lady has 10 songs played over a thousand million times on Spotify, Tracks reaching similar numbers are “Diamonds”, “We Found Love”, “Love on the Brain”, “Stay”, “This Is What You Came For”, “Needed Me”, “Four Five Seconds”, “Work “, “Umbrella” and “Love the Way You Lie”.

Rihanna’s last long release is from 2016 Anti, published through Roc Nation and Westbury Road. This disc includes some hits that are part of his current record such as “Work”, “Love on the Brain” and “Needed Me”. Following the announcement of the platform, the singer herself took the opportunity to celebrate the achievement on Instagram with the following message: ,Bad Gal Billy… Sin Disco Nuevo… Dejanme Desir Mi*rda,

Musically, Rihanna’s newest song was “Lift Me Up”, which became part of the soundtrack. Black Panther: Wakanda forever And was nominated for an Oscar in the category “Best Original Song”.

It should be remembered that earlier this year the artist was in charge of bringing forward the halftime show of the Super Bowl. With regard to her future, it seems the singer has plans to release her ninth album Ready: “I want it to happen this year. It would be ridiculous if it didn’t happen,” she said in an interview with British Vogue. I said in February.