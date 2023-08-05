Rihanna debuted an ultra-sleek waterfall layer that’s never been so wide before

we know that Rihanna The fashion world always loves to surprise, but when it comes to beauty and hairstyles, it’s always nice to try something new. change shape, Hayes provoked very little of an authentic Publicity nails with you milk bath nails And now it’s her haircut that’s causing an uproar: her new Flaco, to be exact.

Rihanna has changed her look to Fleco de Cascada

The singer appears with Flaquillo From time to time, but we assure you, you’ve never seen it quite like this… at least not since its inception in the music industry in the nineties. and Fleco Cascada that’s the best way to take it will become Which we have seen in a long time.

On the Instagram account of his brand SavageXFenty, he posted several pictures and videos of the new look. and one new thing is this is a new promo sports brawe only have eyes Fleco From La Estrella del Pop.

¿Camo es el fleco de cascada?

most important in type of flexillo This means that the hair looks as smooth as possible and the soft strands blend perfectly with each other to achieve an even result. Overall, the hairstyle looks a bit choppy and not at all choppy, similar to a shag, for example.

another feature of Fleco Cascada This is shape. The flacquillo is shorter in the center of the front, while the mechon is made longer and wider towards the outside. Of course, small is relative, as the waterfall type is already wide enough to even overlap the eyes. Rihanna,

Now the only question left is: ¿el nuevo fleco de la cantante is it real or fake, Nuestra Guess: It’s a postizzo with clips. But it doesn’t matter in the end and in the end, it looks fabulous and we definitely want to try it out. The only thing we lack is courage.

