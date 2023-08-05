Renee Rapp confirms departure from cast of “A Vida Sexual das Universitarias”

Singer and actress Renee Rapp has confirmed that she is leaving the main cast of the HBO Max series “A Vida Sexual das Universitarias” (“The Sex Lives of College Girls”, in the original title). after website deadline Ahead of the news this Monday (10), Leighton’s interpreter spoke about the subject on social networks.

“’College Girls’ took me to Los Angeles and introduced me to some of my favorite people. Two and a half years later, he gave me all of you and also this community. Thank you to Mindy (Kaling), Justin (Noble) and everyone at (HBO) Max for believing in me.





Rapp also spoke about the importance of playing the lesbian character Leighton, being a bisexual woman. “Playing Leighton changed my life. I love who I am 10 times more than before I met him. I hope it has given some of it to you guys too. It’s a small part of the representativeness, but even small parts matter. Without him and without you I would not be half of what I am. I love that bitch more than you know. I’m so excited for this season, I can’t wait for you to see what we have in store for her and the girls.”

Read more







Will Leighton Appear On Season 3 Of “The Sex Lives Of College Girls”?

Despite leaving the main cast, preppy Leighton Murray would still appear in a few episodes of the third season. However, she remains only as a secondary character, and will not be in the series in the future, as confirmed by Diversity,

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” follows four college roommates in their first year at England’s prestigious University of Essex. The series premieres in 2021 and was confirmed for a third season last December.





In addition to Rapp, the main cast includes Pauline Chalamet as Kimberly, Amrit Kaur as Bella, and Elijah Chanelle Scott as Kimberly. Academy Award nominee Mindy Kaling, behind “Never Have I Ever…”, “The Office” and “Velma,” is the show’s writer and producer.

Why is Renee Rapp leaving the series?

The reason for the artist’s departure includes her other career plans: her future in music, as the singer revealed in an interview Diversity,

Following the departure revelation, screenwriter Mindy Kaling shared a post to her Instagram stories in support of Rapp, saying: “We love @reneerapp so much and of course we will be very sad to say goodbye to Leighton Murray! But we can’t wait to see our friend on tour!!”

In 2019, Renee Rapp made her Broadway debut as Regina George in the musical “Mean Girls”, in which she will also star. In addition, Rapp also signed with Interscope Records last year and released his debut EP, “Everything to Everyone”. Most recently, he released the music video for the single “Snow Angel”. check out: