Rejecting the Mother – Jornal Illustrado

The next chapters of “Terra e Paixão” will be remarkable. Kaio (Kau Raymond) grew up facing the disapproval of his father, who accused him of being the cause of his mother’s death. And now that Agatha (Eliane Giardini) reappears in Nova Primavera, she won’t react well to the news. Kau will question Agatha about the reasons why she remained silent for so long, leading him and the entire population of the town to believe that she was dead. Indeed, Caio had already suspected that his mother was alive, as the coffin in which she was buried was empty and her CPF was activated. Unsatisfied, Caio will cut Agatha out of his life.

famous person

Mikel Borges celebrates his participation in “Fuzue”, playing the role of Zefinho Sem Vergonha, an aspiring sertanejo singer who already considers himself a celebrity. Besides being an actor, Mikel is also a singer, so he likes his new job, as he can show off his talent with music as well. good to see.

of missing

Everything indicates that Rafael Cardoso “took a break” from the social network and even moved from Rio de Janeiro. Ever since his split from Mariana Bridie, the actor has been in the headlines and even caused some controversy. One of the last gossips about the artist’s personal life was the news that she had impregnated a psychologist with whom she had a quick relationship. And so Rafael was again pulled into the eye of the storm. According to friends, he may have made the decision to give up an artistic career.

the musician is alone

Musician Pei Lu, who is part of the “Restart” troupe, is single. His marriage to Na Cardoso ended and it was he who revealed the breakup through his social networks. The news surprised fans and the band, who are preparing for a new tour after eight years away from the stage.

son’s birthday

Thales Brittas celebrates the four-year-old birthday of her son Romeu – and much more – who was the result of her relationship with Paulo Gustavo. The doctor shared pictures of the boy next to him and his younger brother Gayle. Beautiful to look at.

special partnership

Simon Mendes rounded it off with his participation in the recording of the DVD of the duet of Felipe and Rodrigo. The event took place at the Arena Multiplex in Goiânia. Along with singing a lot, Simone also took care of the look. She wore a tight, “slashing” black jumpsuit.

Return of “Wonder Woman”

Heroine fans can celebrate. Another film in the franchise is coming and Gal Gadot will continue to live out the adventures of Wonder Woman. At the moment, no further details have been released. It’s wait and see.

In fact?

It is being speculated that Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber may be pregnant. The rumors started when she was seen rubbing her stomach during her husband’s concert. The couple has not spoken on the matter yet.

official poster

Paris Films has recently released the official poster of the movie “Ta Escrito”, a comedy film starring Larissa Manoela and the actress’s fiance in real life, André Luiz Fraubach. Directed by Matthias Souza, the feature film will tell the story of Alice, a shy girl who lives with her mother, Paula, (Karine Telles) and her brother, Inacio (Kevin Vecchiato), and with her boyfriend Breno (André Luiz Frambach). dreams of living , The cast also includes Caze Pecanha, Carolyn Dalarosa and Victor Lamoglia.

Available

Fans of the famous heroes can celebrate and enjoy their new adventures. It can already be seen on the screens of Disney Plus in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” tremendous success at the box office.

exciting gift

Lindsay Lohan decided to show her followers the special gift her baby Louis won from actress Jamie Lee Curtis, with whom Lindsay co-starred in the movie “Freaky Friday.” Jamie sent a bag of children’s books along with a very sweet note. Significantly, Lindsay is currently living in Dubai with her husband Bedar Shammas and newborn son.

daily routine

Gracielle Lacerda maintains a daily training routine with her husband, Zéze Di Camargo, who accompanies her boyfriend to her workouts.

samba and pagoda

For the first time ever, Feijooka and Samba Demise Event teamed up to promote a special edition with the biggest names of the genre in the country. With nearly 30 years on the road, group Sorriso Maroto and singer Rodriguinho (ex-Os Travesos), as well as revelatory Thais Macedo, are the highlights of the event taking place at Maracana Park in Rio de Janeiro in September. 15. Tickets are now on sale on the Bilheteria Digital website. In addition to establishing an unprecedented partnership with Samba Demise, a Mon Liver project that has been touring the country for eight years with a diverse and relevant program, the show also marks the seventh anniversary of Feijooka, one of the most popular samba . Pagode Parties from Rio de Janeiro.