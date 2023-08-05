Recommendations for vision care and prevention of eye diseases | Video | Univision 14 San Francisco KDTV

read transcript

behind the screen.here i have some adviceconsider.>> I don’t need glasses.announcer: how much do you usetelephone?>> not so much a cell phone.announcer: Carlos says almostno, but his father abandoned him andFinally he said yes.this idea is not to be everythingI was in front of the TVbecause it can hurtobsolete, now morehard to escape the screenbe it work, study,vacation or staycommunication.>> not only in this urine, butall over the world we see mybetween children and maybehereditary factors, butfor being locked in the house.speaker: myopia affectsvision from afar, but notdevice light, butfor a long timeblocked.says it’s closedperipheral vision is used less andlittle by little it affects visionfar.>> children are recommendedthat they must stay for two hoursoutdoors, outsidehouses.Host: one ofrecommendations – rule 20,20. So to see the screenrecommended 20 minutesclose your eyes for 20 seconds.>> when we used toany digital displayeyes open 70% of the timetime.redness, tearingconstant irritation andburning sensation in the eyes>>They sent him todo some research andto check his eyes.announcer: ophthalmologist commentsso many disordersno more serious eyespresent symptoms.important to get testedwith experts becausetest to close one eyetry to read letters from a distancenot enough to detectserious illnesses.>> mostviolations can onlyare discovered when we can measurepressure, dilate the pupil.announcer: 80% learningschool going throughvision.it is recommended to restsee as much as possibleso don’t neglect