Rav Alejandro and Rosalia: Camila Cabello’s link with the Puerto Rican

The breakup of Rav Alejandro and Rosalia shocked thousands of fans because, in addition to being reconciled, the couple was one of the most beloved in the music industry. Although both denied any wrongdoing, international media indicated that singer Camila Cabello would be involved.

According to And! newsThe alleged reason for the separation is the Cuban-Mexican singer and actress. Raúl de Molina, from “El Gordo”, el gordo y la flaca, Confirmed information:

“I said, very cool, very cool, that he’s talking with Camila Cabello”. During the broadcast, he said: “Lo tengo de muy buena fuente, si no lo diria en el aire… I say that after the fight with Rosalia I walk with her”, says the television presenter.

At the moment, this information has not been confirmed by any of the famous people, and none of them have spoken in this regard.

And! news It was hinted that on July 20, Camila matched with Rau in Puerto Rico during the Premios Juventud. Also, 25 were together at DRV PNK’s Atlanta United party in Florida for Inter Miami CF’s party.

