Propel Fitness WaterThe beverage brand, owned by PepsiCo, has joined hands with the famous actor. Michael B. Jordan To launch “The Propel Your City Project”, an initiative aimed at tackling physical inactivity and improving access to physical activity in disadvantaged communities.

Physical inactivity is a common problem among racial and ethnic minorities in the United States, which can lead to an increased risk of diseases such as obesity, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and cancer. Recognizing this problem, Propel Fitness Water proposes to support and finance local organizations committed to improving access to physical activity in these communities.

Project grow your city have selected many organizations like walkgoodla In los angeles, Trap Studio in Detroit, BLK Beatles in Houston and Atlanta Run ClubSupport and fund efforts to promote physical activity in their communities.

The initiative was started by actor Michael B. originated from an advertisement starring Jordan. The video featured its members walkgoodla On a walk with the actor on a sunny Los Angeles slope lined with mustard flowers. Alongside the ad, Jordan’s voice informs viewers about the project and its purpose of promoting physical activity in these communities.

With “The Propel Your City Project”, Propel Fitness Waters and Michael B. Jordan strives to make a difference and make a positive impact on the health and well-being of disadvantaged communities, providing opportunities for more active and healthy lives.