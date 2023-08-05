Project L: What champions will be in the LoL fighting game?

We have new details on Project L, the fighting game from Riot Games, and we’re showing you already confirmed LoL champions.

As the days go by riot game reveals details about one of the most anticipated projects of the League of Legends community. With new information published by the developer regarding Project Lwe bring you all the LoL champions currently confirmed for the fighting game.

Riot revealed a lot of information Project L, including some gameplay data. For EVO 2023the developer introduced several video performances and one of the LoL champions that will be available in the fighting game, joining other characters that have already been confirmed.

Read also: Project L: How to play LoL fighting game?

League of Legends It currently has over 160 champions, but it hasn’t been confirmed yet which ones will be available from Project Lso that anyone on the list can join. However, we know the first champions that will appear in the fighting game Riot.

Confirmed Project L Champions

Darius

jinx

ekko

Ari

illaoi

Katarina

Yasuo

Read also: LoL: The best junglers of patch 13.15

Darius, Ari, ekko And jinx they were the first champions to be announced when Riot Games was announced to be working on their fighting game. In fact, most of the games published so far are run by these four. As such, the gameplay information of these characters has been shown the most so far, such as the Noxian’s combo with his axe, or the fox fire attacks. Ari.

While in the case illaoi And Katarina we’ve seen very few details about what his 2v2 combat gameplay will be like. Yasuo For its part, on August 5th it was announced and revealed that it will be available for tests to be done by players invited to EVO 2023.

Let’s remember that Project L There is no official release date yet, but more champions will be made available as more news becomes available. It is expected to come with 16 playable characters by the time it hits the market, but it’s possible we’ll see the roster grow later.