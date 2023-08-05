Programming “Candlelight Concerts” for the Month of August in Miami

Candlelight: Neo-Soul and Hip-Hop Favorites

On Saturday, August 19, discover neo-soul and hip-hop music at Miami Scottish Rite under the soft glow of candlelight. The event will be composed of two concerts, one at 6:30 PM and the other at 9:00 PM, each with a duration of 65 minutes, where talented and professional musicians interpret some of the most recognized themes of the musical genre in tune with contemporary R&B. do. It states that its artists have a devotion to classic soul and that the culture originated in the Bronx and Harlem south of New York City by African Americans and Latin Americans during the 1960s.

The tentative concert set included songs such as “Biking” (Frank Ocean), “Earned It” (The Weeknd), “He Loves Me” (Jill Scott), “Lucid Dreams” (Juice WRLD), “Love Galore” (SZA) Are. , “Ordinary People” (John Legend), “This Woman’s Work” (Maxwell), “Ready for Love” (India.Arie), “Redbone”, (Childish Gambino) and “Un-Thinkable – I’m Ready” (Alicia Keys).

Candlelight: From Bach to the Beatles

On Sunday, August 20, discover the magic of music ranging from Bach to The Beatles at Jungle Island under the dim light of candlelight. The event will consist of two concerts, one at 7:15 pm and the other at 9:15 pm, each lasting 65 minutes, where talented and professional musicians will interpret some of Johann Sebastian Bach’s most memorable musical works. German composer, musician, orchestra director, chapel conductor, singer and teacher of the Baroque period; and one of the most influential bands of all time, a British rock band formed in Liverpool during the 1960s.

Candlelight: Classic Rock on Strings

On July 24, discover the magic of classic rock music under the dim light of candlelight. The event will be composed of two concerts, one at 7:00 pm and the other at 9:30 pm, each with a duration of 65 minutes where talented and professional musicians will interpret certain themes of the so-called classic rock, a format or American radio and A classification used in the context of the phonographic industry to classify blues rock, hard rock, progressive rock, and soft rock artists who emerged from the late 1960s to the 1980s, primarily those who reached great heights. ,

The temporary concerts included White Rabbit (Jefferson Airplane), Paint It Black (The Rolling Stones), “Life on Mars?” Songs like. (David Bowie), “Carry on Wayward Son” (Kansas), “Sweet Home Alabama” (Lynyrd Skynyrd), “Livin’ on a Prayer” (Bon Jovi), “Sweet Child o’ Mine” (Guns N’ Roses), “Call Me” (Blondy), “Sunshine of Your Love” (Cream), “Dream On” (Aerosmith), “See Me, Feel Me / Pinball Wizard” (The Who), More Than a Feeling (Boston), ” Stairway to Heaven” (Led Zeppelin).

Candlelight: Favorite Anime Themes

On Saturday, August 26, discover anime music at Scottish Rite under the soft glow of candlelight. The event will consist of two concerts, one at 6:30 PM and the other at 9:00 PM, each with a duration of 65 minutes where talented and professional musicians will interpret some favorite anime themes.

The tentative concerts include: Tokyo Ghoul – Unravel, Yuri!!! On Ice – In Regards To Love – Eros, Neon Genesis Evangelion – A Cruel Angel’s Thesis, Naruto – Blue Bird, Inuyasha Medley, Detective Conan – Case Closed (Theme), Attack On Titan – Shinzo wo Sasageyo, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood – Again , Sailor Moon – Moonlight Densetsu, Death Note – The World, Elfen Lied – Lilium, Dragon Ball – Mystical Adventure, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure – Sono Chi no Sadame, Demon Slayer – Gurrenj, Your Name – Sparkle, One Piece – We Are! , Studio Ghibli Medley.

Candlelight: Featuring Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and More

On Sunday, August 27, enjoy Vivaldi and other music in a candlelight vigil at The Colonnade Hotel Coral Gables. The event will be capped off by a ceremony at 9:30 pm, with a duration of 65 minutes in which talented and professional musicians will interpret a group of four concertos for violin by Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi, each giving musical expression. A season del ano. Among other wonderful symphonies.

Candlelight: Tributes to the Queen and others at Hotel Colonnade

On July 31, discover Queen’s music and more at a candlelight vigil at Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables. The event will consist of two concerts, one at 7:00 PM and the other at 9:30 PM, each with a duration of 65 minutes, where talented and professional musicians will interpret some of the famous British rock bands’ themes. by Freddie Mercury.

Tentative concerts included: Don’t Stop Me Now, Killer Queen, Somebody to Love, Love of My Life, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, Under Pressure (Queen & David Bowie), Bohemian Rhapsody, Fat Bottomed Girls, We Will Rock You Another one bites the dust, we’re the champions.