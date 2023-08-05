Priscilla Alcantara shows prints of a conversation with Bruna Marquezin on a special date

Priscilla Alcantara celebrates the life of her friend, Bruna Marquezin, with a print of a sweet conversation the two had; check out!

Actress bruna marquezine Turning 28 this Friday the 4th. very dear movie star blue beetle He received many tributes from his close friends. and singer Priscilla Alcantara Don’t stay out of it.

In his stories, he published a series of photographs with Marquezine, with whom he has maintained a strong friendship over the years. The two appeared to hug next to a text written by Priscilla. “Happy Birthday to the most amazing sister life could have given me! You are my inspiration and my pride”The singer expressed.

Then both of them were photographed with smiles on their faces when Priscilla makes a heart with her hands. Artist recalls debut blue beetleA film by Marquezine that will premiere on the 17th. “My biggest Hollywood star. Have you bought tickets to see Blue Beetle?”she wrote on the photo.

However, the main attraction is the prints of the conversations between the friends, shared after the birthday pictures. Priscilla recalls the day Bruna met the American actress ZendayaAlso another moment when they both missed each other.

Watch Priscilla Alcantara’s tribute to Bruna Marquezin:

Photo: reproduction/Instagram

Photo: reproduction/Instagram

Photo: reproduction/Instagram

Photo: reproduction/Instagram

Giovanna Ivebank surprises followers with tribute to Bruna Marquezine

bruna marquezine Tributes poured in from many friends on his 28th birthday. The actress was also persuaded by a good friend, the presenter Giovanna IvebankWho took advantage of the special date to share a video that left her followers stunned.

On his Instagram, Gioh published a record with Markezin to the sound of the song I Kissed a Girl, by Katy Perry, where the two pose together and give the camera a big kiss on the mouth. Very friendly, both have a closeness that impresses people and melts anyone.

“I found this beautiful video to celebrate your day and let the world know how special you are to me and everyone else, a good woman who is always ready to help anyone, a loyal friend , cutie, beautiful, talented, who doesn’t deal very well with whatsapp messages like me. but when we see each other we know that everything out there is real, very real, and I’m so lucky Because I was privileged to meet you along the way, a friend for life! You know you can count on me for whatever will come and come, don’t you? I love you! Happy birthday, my love!”Qum Pode, the presenter of the pod wrote in the caption of the video.