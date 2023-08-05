Presenter celebrates Women’s World Cup success: “Achievement of a lifetime”

Mariana Spinelli covering the Women’s World Cup live from Australia

After debut with a crushing defeat against Panama brazilian team back on the lawn women’s world cup Next Saturday (29) for a clash against France at 7am. Apart from the players, who is counting the match days? Mariana Spinelli,

youngest presenter espnDisney’s sports channel is in Australia to follow Brazil throughout the competition, which she considers a dream come true: “It looks like it was all worth it”, she begins.

“Each cup has its own significance for everyone involved, but for those who follow women’s football closely, the Women’s Cup carries a sense of mission. It goes beyond work by becoming a good event or an important event. There is a mix of life satisfaction and a wonderful opportunity to cover a global show. Mariana continues.

When asked about future champions, the journalist explained that he had no major favorites for the title, but highlighted England, Spain, Germany, Sweden and the United States as possible candidates. In his view, Brazil moves outwardly, but also with possibilities.

turn off coverage

Spinelli faces ban on access to training sessions, despite covering pay-TV channel at Loco Marta, arie borges and Company. Nevertheless, the journalist is on top of everything when it comes to backstage: “I talk to them too.”

She also reveals details about the athletes’ union: “It’s a good thing to see the atmosphere of the selection on a daily basis. How friends they are, how partners they are and what this positive daily life of the selection really is impressed me”.

ellen trevison, mariana pereira it is Natalie Gedra Others are ESPN journalists participating in coverage of the FIFA World Cup directly from Oceania.

successful career

Miner, who is one of the younger stars of the Disney conglomerate, has served as anchor for some attractions on the channel for two years. Besides this, he has also hosted the Bola de Prata Awards, participated in the coverage of the NBA Finals and even interviewed superstars. katy perry,

And it’s not just the media of the group that she glams up: Mariana, the owner of more than a million followers on social networks, also takes risks in the life of a blogger. The journalist shows the backstage of the channel and, of course, shows to his compatriots the various moments spent in Australia.

It is notable that ESPN has special editions of ‘Mina de Pas’, the first weekly roundtable to exclusively discuss women’s football. In addition to the traditional broadcast on Friday nights, the show will be broadcast live after all of Brazil’s matches in the competition.