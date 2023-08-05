Piqué rebelled against the crowd shouting ‘Shakira’ at the event and shot: ‘You are nobody’. TV and celebrities

Piqué rebelled as the crowd shouted “Shakira” and fired back: “You’re nobody”.

beach crap shakira it is Gerard Pique It’s not over yet. Nearly six months after the separation, the singer’s fans continue to tease the player who, according to the Colombian’s allegations, cheated on her after 11 years of relationship. A new chapter in this story was written this Saturday (29) at an event in Madrid, Spain.

athlete tries to give speech at closing party kings leaguea seven-a-side football league he founded the previous year, but a spectator chanted “Shakira!” They disrupted it by raising slogans.

Piqué did not like what he heard and shot back: “At least I am world champion and you are nothing. Go do something with your life. You have to be champion of something”.

The player was part of the Spanish national team that won the World Cup in South Africa in 2010. On this occasion, Shakira made the famous song “Waka Waka” which became the theme of the event. night club that night. The two met while recording the music video for the track, in which they participated.

Fans of the artist on social media commented on what happened. “Wherever you go, they’ll always remind you, it’s your Deed, He will repeat a thousand times that he doesn’t care, but inside he burns with anger. Shakira always wins,” said one.

Shakira and Pique announced their separation in a joint statement on June 4, 2022, “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask that you please respect their privacy,” the statement read.

Rumors of betrayal soon surfaced. According to the American portal “Page Six”, the Colombian would have been “devastated” to learn that Clara Martí was at his residence in 2021, when she was still married to the Spaniard. The revelation came after fans noticed that, due to negligence, the 23-year-old may have appeared in the background of the video while the former player was interviewed via Zoom.

In November 2022, Shakira and Piqué reached an agreement on the custody of Milan and Sasha, which resulted in the marriage between the two.