Peru wins four gold medals at Chile Open Parapowerlifting

Peruvians become champions in International Parapowerlifting Tournament (IPD)

Since then the Peruvian sport has continued to win at the international level. This time I took a turn in National Parapowerlifting to taste glory Chile International Open, balance of delegation ‘two colors’ was from Overall New MedalsSiendo de Oro four of them.

This important tournament, which took place last August 3 and 4 in the city of Rancagua, is a testimony to the impressive display of skill and perseverance from Peru’s Paralympic athletes, who were all there to win a possible medal.

Neil GarciaChile, belonging to the Programa de Apoyo al Deportista (PAD) of the Instituto Peruano del Deporte (IPD), was the great protagonist of the event, following the colts in its division El Cuelo Cuatro Medals. Parapowerlifting (-59 kg),

representative of ‘Blanqueroza’ managed to fly the national flag on the highest podium of that time: beating all his contenders, winning the gold medal in the Legend category. And on that field, Bell also won two silver medals in the tests for Mejor Levada and Total.

Now, the Paradporter, who has already appeared at the Paralympic Games twice (in Beijing 2008 and Tokyo 2020), has his eyes set on his next challenge: he World Championship in the United Arab EmiratesWhich will be from 23 to 30 August.

It should be noted that Neil Garcia Best representative of its discipline in 2022 by National Paralympic Federation of Peru (ANPPERÚ), Now, he is in charge of preparing himself to continue on the winning path of parapowerlifting and fulfill new sporting dreams to fill Peru with glory once again.

“Paris is the target. This will be my third Paralympic Games, as I was in Beijing 2008, Tokyo 2020 and I want to be in 2024. If you do what is best for me, you would like to get more profit. So we worked hard to achieve this goal, to get the medal”, he expressed in an interview with IPD months ago.

When I was a freshman, Neil Garcia Suffered an accident which affected the spinal cord and made it impossible to walk again. However, this did not stop him from doing what he loves the most and becoming a reference for his sport at the national level.

Garcia He was not the only Peruvian to shine on Chilean soil. i did too diego quispeJoe managed to surpass his personal mark at the International Open and after that, he won two awards: a bronze medal in ‘Best Lift’ and a silver medal in total lifts in the -54 kg category.

in the same way, Gloria Fernandez – Gold medalist in the Juveniles Parapanamericano Juveniles Bogota 2023 – More victories in sumo’s general account ‘Team Peru’Won three medals on his own in the -55 kg category. The national representative took home two gold medals in the Total and Best Rise categories and one bronze overall in the Elite category.

Asociación Nacional Paralympica del Peru highlighted, “She lifted 46 kilos from this year’s finals for the Parapanamerican Games in Santiago, which was meant to be MQS, but it was very close.”

Peruvian team under the direction of the coach neolanis suarez, was formed by Diego Quispe, John Pérez, Gabriel Ruesta, Roberto Quispe and Gloria Fernandez. Although not everyone achieved their golden goal, the competition was important to score points in the classification for the upcoming Parapanamerican Games Santiago 2023.