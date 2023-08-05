Pedri’s musical interests, from Bad Bunny to Pepe Benavente

This browser does not support the video element.

el tinerfeno futbolista del FC BarcelonaPedri, I’m back to revolutionize the network I would talk about your musical interest.

Like any young lover of good music, Pedri listens to songs of different genres. At one point he identified himself as a lover of Latin trap and a follower of artists such as Bad Bunny or Canary QuevedoI guess I should find another thing that taught me a lot.

Twitter user @ssergiiodm is in charge of viraling the moment Pedri attends los angeles media En el que le que pregunton por sas gustas musicales.

“I listen to Quevedo a lot, Pepe Benavente, an artist from my villageAnd Bad Bunny”, says the footballer.

and yes. Pepe Benavente, one of the most popular artists from the Canary Islands, has also joined Pedri’s favorite music list, causing a stir in the network.

Comments such as “Los peninsulares que abstengan a ris cuando diece lo de pepe benavente, el que no es canario no comprehensible al hablar del rey de las verbenas” o “I imagine listening to Pedri Pedri el gallo goes upIn pepe benavente En los Hulas before playing against Madrid” are some of those that can be read on the nets.

Pedri sings by Pepe Benavente

However, this is not the first time that Pedri has demonstrated that he is a fan of Pepe Benavente. In 2021, a video of him singing a song by a canary artist posing to dance to the rhythm of La Seleccione Española Powder, In his debut with La Rosa, he also had moments of laughter and one of them was when, standing on a silla, he cheered on his teammates by singing Pepe Benavente. Some of the images that were captured and circulated on social networks by the fútbolista Sergio Ramos.

The artist was invited to the wedding of ‘Barsa’

It seems that Pepe Benavente is heard more in the clothes of the Canarian presence than many people think. and you have to remember that The singer was one of the artists invited to the wedding of footballer Tinerfano Pedrito. (Pedro Rodríguez) in 2015 and I was able to perform for all his colleagues from FC Barcelona invited to the event.