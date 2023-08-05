pain, “black” blood and the only specialist in Spain

“Diagnosis is a duel, and in the end, relief, because finally you know what’s wrong with youHere’s how Cristina Ibáñez notes before and after her life story. Zaragosana, 37, has been one of more than three million people in Spain with a rare disease for the past six months. CIBERER) who called for more and better progress in the treatment and diagnosis of these pathologies is considered “crazy”.

But I wasn’t. Christina suffers from Nutcracker Syndrome, a condition which, when explained in general terms, implies that left renal vein shrinks between other structures, causing Strong pain in the zone. The mechanism is similar to a nut cracker. Hence the poetic name of the disease, the exact frequency of which is unknown, but it is estimated that less than five people per 10,000.

The suffering it can inflict on some patients is such that confused with renal colicblockage of the urinary tract by stones, which is considered one of the most severe pains a person can experience.

(Map of rare diseases in Spain: 90% of cases are not treated)

The most striking symptom of Nutcracker Syndrome is hematuriai.e. the presence of blood in the urine. This skill knows very well. “The warning went off one day when I went to the bathroom and started urinate very black blood“, – he says. Initial shock from what he saw was followed by “very severe pain in the kidneys”, so he decided to quickly see a doctor.

As in the series “Home”

From there he left with a report of a urinary infection and several sachets of antibiotics as medicine. Obviously it didn’t work. That same night, he again had to go to the emergency room. The end of Calvary has begun: doctors and doctors come until you find the answer. “It seemed that in the series housewhile doing a bunch of tests,” laughs the girl, who, in spite of everything, has not lost her humor.

Finding a diagnosis can be a real odyssey. Even the medical literature acknowledges that its discovery “requires a high degree of suspicion and careful history taking.” This is one of the eternal disadvantages of rare diseases. So the article in Spanish Journal of Clinical Cases of Internal Medicine states: “Usually strikes young woman and is manifested mainly by abdominal pain and hematuria, which leads to many calls to emergency services and specialists before a definitive diagnosis is established.





Guides ask spread this syndrome among professionals emergency care and primary care, so that they can recognize this as soon as possible and save those affected from pain and suffering. For example, one of the collected cases deals with severe anxiety problems because of the pain and uncertainty.

(Fatal family insomnia, the evil that haunts the Sierra del Segura and kills for months: “Many do not want to talk”)

Luckily, Christina didn’t wait months. She was lucky that she finally found a doctor who had treated her in the past and connected the dots to her medical history. In 2013, she underwent surgery for very painful colic and gave the doctor the key to connecting the present and the past. “I was told that nothing serious was found. You have nutcracker syndrome.” At this moment, the young woman remembers that she breathed a sigh of relief. “It’s not cancer or anything that I’m going to die from“, thought.

We have come to the beginning of this story. At the time of diagnosis. The protagonist admits that this was a relief, but the fact of this rare disease is added to the sadness caused by the health problem. Nutcracker syndrome is benign, yes, but that’s all yin has it Jan. In this case, misunderstandingrejection and, above all, a lot of pain.

The Nutcracker and Endometriosis

“I was recommended to go to the urologist and that’s it. No further information,” he recalls. Obviously the girl did what 90% of the population did, ask holy google what it was about nutcracker syndrome. In addition to the fact that there was almost no information, he found that this is a pathology with an indeterminate solution. This, combined with a complex previous history, plunged him into depression: “I thought another damn disease.”

For several years young deal with endometriosisa condition in which tissue that looks like the lining inside the uterus grows on the outside of the uterus, which can cause severe pain in the pelvic area and make it difficult to get pregnant. Unlike the Nutcracker, this is very common. According to WHO, 190 million women in the world suffer from it. Even though they share the intense pain they inflict on those who suffer from them, that reduces the quality of life and limits every aspect of everyday life.

(Larraitz, 17, upon discovering endometriosis: “When I was cut open, my organs were stuck”)

Christina, for example, talks about her work. She had a very severe outbreak of endometriosis in 2019 —at that time there was no diagnosis of nutcracker syndrome— and took a vacation. When he returned, he found a letter of resignation. “I became independent because I couldn’t depend on bosses“, he admits. Fortunately, the work and perseverance paid off, and now runs a successful digital marketing company.

long waiting list

However, at the time this interview is taking place, he is suffering because he had to stop his activities. Sickness fluctuations plus heat —that nothing good for either one or the other— they crushed him. Although, as she herself recommends, “you need to listen to the body and know when to stop“.

Trust the projects you have in September. You can tell illusion when he talks about them. On the same day, he also received an appointment with the only doctor in Spain specialized in surgery for this disease. He is in the Department of Angiology, Vascular and Endovascular Surgery at Quirónsalud Málaga Hospital, but there is a waiting list until september/october. Christina hopes that they will call soon to make an appointment and find out exactly what the prognosis is and what medications can be offered.

Young woman – science girl and away from all those means that promise miracles. This is what made her very angry. Thanks to his work, he has a fairly large community of subscribers on social networks, and when he talks about his illnesses, he achieves great resonance. As a result, he admits that he constantly receives messages from people offering “solutions to all his problems.” “If there really was a cure for a rare disease like mine, and this person had it, they should have given him a Nobel Prize, right?” he expresses between jokes and anger.

He does not support attempts to take money from people with health problems. “There comes a time when the pain becomes desperate and everything is mixed up, anxiety, depression, etc. If you don’t think about a cold and they come with a thousand remedies, of course you let yourself fall,” he adds. Therefore, as a final teaching, he recommends to all who are in a similar situation, entrust yourself to professionals and, very importantly, they rely on “people who understand them.”