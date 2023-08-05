Osteoporosis Treatment Tips – Health

Osteoporosis is a disease that affects the density and quality of bones, making them thinner, weaker, and more prone to fracture. It mostly affects the elderly, but can also occur in younger people if they have certain risk factors.

Factors that increase the likelihood of getting this disease

Factors that increase the risk of developing osteoporosis include:

Diseases: Some health conditions, such as ovarian problems, certain types of cancer (such as multiple myeloma), hemophilia, and some arthritis, may increase the risk of osteoporosis.

Age: Aging is a major risk factor for osteoporosis. As we age, the rate of bone regeneration can slow down, resulting in a gradual loss of bone mass.

GeneticsA: A family history of osteoporosis can also increase the likelihood of developing the disease.

Short stature and lean physique: People with lower bone density due to their height or lean build may be at a higher risk of developing osteoporosis.

Medications: Long-term use of certain medications, such as corticosteroids and antiepileptic drugs, may increase the risk of osteoporosis.



Race: White people are at a higher risk of developing osteoporosis, although the disease can affect people of all races.

Lifestyle: Factors such as smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and a diet low in calcium and vitamin D may contribute to the development of osteoporosis.

Prevention of this disease

It is important to note that osteoporosis is a latent disease, which means that no symptoms until a fracture occurs. That’s why, Bone mineral density tests (densitometry) are essential to detect the disease, especially in people with risk factors.

Prevention of osteoporosis involves maintaining a healthy lifestyle from childhood, including a balanced diet rich in calcium and vitamin D, as well as regular exercise. Quitting smoking and drinking too much alcohol can also help reduce your risk.

In terms of fracture prevention, although calcium and vitamin D are important for overall bone health, a study cited in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) shows that the use of calcium and vitamin D supplements is not directly associated with a reduced risk of fractures in people over 50 years of age. However, it is important to remember that a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are still important for overall bone health.

