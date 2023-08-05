News

‘Oppenheimer’: Cillian Murphy receives tribute from ‘Peaky Blinders’ for film’s success

Earlier cillian murphy Succeed in’oppenheimer‘, the director’s new film Christopher NolanHe already did an incredible job in the series ‘Peaky Blinders’.

In six seasons, the plot was shown Murphy as Tommy Shelby, the leader of an English criminal family behind many events affecting the economy and politics.

After the box office success ofoppenheimer‘, which has already earned $419.4 million‘s Instagram adminpeaky blinders’ paid tribute to Murphy,

brings up the image of the publication shelby accompanied by a glass of champagne, with the following message:

Many congratulations from the members ofpeaky blinders‘to strong’oppenheimer‘ for its global success. CillianFrom the moment you put on Tommy’s hat, it was clear that you were at the top of your craft. His performance as Oppenheimer is superb.

remember the trailer ofoppenheimer,

tells the story of production J Robert Oppenheimer ,cillian murphy), head of the Manhattan Project, a US government plan tasked with creating the nation’s first nuclear weapon.

The list also includes Emily Blunt (“Jungle Cruise”), Matt Damon (“The Last Duel”), Florence Pugh (‘Kali Mai’), rami malek (‘Bohemian Rhapsody’), pigtail safi (“Uncut Gems”), Dane DeHaan (‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’), jack quaid (‘boys’), Josh Hartnett (‘penny Dreadful’), David Dastmalchian (“The Suicide Squad”), alden ehrenreich (“Solo: A Star Wars Story”), David Krumholtz (‘The Deuce’), jason clark (‘Everest’), Louise Lombard (‘CSI’), James D’Arcy (“Agent Carter”), Michael Angarona (“Sky High: Super-School of Heroes”) and mathias schweghofer (“Army of the Dead: The Las Vegas Invasion”).

Pugh will explain Jean TatlockA member of the Communist Party of the United States who has ties to Oppenheimer and causes major security concerns for government officials.

Safi will explain Edward TaylorHungarian physicist, best known as the father of the hydrogen bomb and a member of the Manhattan Project, the American research initiative that developed the first atomic bomb.

Damon will be lieutenant general Leslie Groves, director of the Manhattan Project, while blunt This Catherine Oppenheimer VisseringHero’s wife.

nolan He also serves as an executive producer on the film alongside his wife and longtime producing partner. Emma Thomas,

