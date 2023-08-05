One Piece & More: Remember the manga that became live-action

The expected live-action One Piece will release on Netflix on August 31 and will follow the adventures of a young man named Monkey D. Luffy, who aspires to be the Pirate King. Despite the anime having 1,053 episodes, the first season of the series would only have 10 and would only include the “East Blue” saga.

The series will star Iñaki Godoy (Luffy), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp), Emily Rudd (Nami), Taz Skylar (Sanji) and McNue (Roronoa Zorro). While the series hasn’t been released, Itatia has pulled off a few live-action takes on the manga that are worth a look.

death Note

The “Death Note” manga was released between 2003 and 2006 and is a huge international success. The plot tells the story of young Light Yagami, who finds a notebook that has the power to kill people. The live-action plot was released in 2006.







alice in borderlands

The manga “Alice in Borderlands” was published between 2014 and 2015 and tells the story of young Arisu who was addicted to playing video games. One day he wakes up in a completely different Tokyo city, where Arisu has turned into a character in a dangerous game. The live action was released by Netflix in 2020.

erased

“Erased” was published between 2012 and 2016 and it tells the life of Satoru Fujinama, a frustrated manga writer who becomes a pizza delivery boy to survive. On one occasion, he gains the ability to turn back time and gets a chance to save his family and friends from tragedy. A live-action series of the manga launched on Netflix in 2017.

like in shell

The cyberfuturist manga “Ghost in the Shell” was released between 1991 and 1997 and tells the story of Major Motoko Kusanagi, a cybernetic agent responsible for fighting crime. The manga was adapted into a film in 2017 by Paramount Pictures and stars Scarlett Johansson.

speed Racer

The Speed ​​Racer manga tells the story of a young man who never reveals his name and who is a racing driver. In the plot, an 18-year-old teenager drives a Mach 5 car. The live-action manga was released in 2008 and stars Emile Hirsch in the role of Runner.

