On the voice of Billie Eilish, in the session “Barbie” women fight in the cinema

while another session “Barbie” Contemplative “What was I made for?” empty with the sound of billie eilishtwo women slaps were exchanged after watching the movie. A Argumentwhat happened last week Sao PauloShortly after the live-action debut, it also featured Police And eventually spread through social networks. chaos!

Melissa OliveiraThe young woman who was attacked in the middle of a movie theater clarified what happened via Instagram after a video recording the moment went viral.

According to him, a Child With her family around, she was talking loudly and making noises on her cell phone throughout the film, causing trouble Melissa and other viewers. On realizing that the child was watching videos on YouTube and the sound was loud, the woman started complaining to her family members and called the police.

They argued that the film’s rating was over 12 years old and the child should not be in it, which enraged the child’s grandmother. By the end of the session, when the credits of the film were already coming on the screen, the confusion continued and, straining, the child’s grandmother gave an answer. to push In Melissawho answered tapas,

The young woman also showed that the push she received from the child’s grandmother filled her stomach injuries by body.

And it wasn’t the first time a “Barbie” session ended in a fight…

“Barbie” Alert, active mode! Since the release of the film of the moment (maybe of the year) Thursday (20), causing some viewers to have trouble watching the live-action. This is because some cinemas in the country are canceling, or delaying, the sessions, which has led to chaos, confusion and shouting in some cinemas. Is ‘Ken’ guilty?!

in a shopping mall Sao PauloDozens of people dressed in pink protested against a cinema chain that canceled a screening of the film while everyone was still in the viewing room. In a video going viral on the internet, people can be seen shouting and demanding reimbursement of the money invested, including parking.

in the capital of PernambucoAnother confusion broke out in an exhibition hall in “Barbie”, There are records that the film was about to start 8:30 pm, but it was delayed due to a problem with the overhead projector. Because of this, the session could start late by about two hours.

By then, a group of people protested against the cinema chain, some claiming that they wanted their money back, and others arguing that they just wanted to see the film. In the end, the people who found themselves harmed by the situation won a ticket and a combo including popcorn and soda.

