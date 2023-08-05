On a day with an extensive agenda with Governor João Azevedo, Mayor Cicero Lucena highlighted the importance of partnerships to benefit the population of João Pessoa.

Mayor Cicero Lucena, accompanied by Governor João Azevedo and Vice Mayor Leo Hepfer, highlighted the importance of running together with the João Pessoa City Hall and the State Government for the benefit of the population of the capital of Paraíba in a comprehensive agenda this Friday (the 4th). Referring to the capital’s 438th anniversary, the commitments included works to benefit the city in the areas of urban mobility, health, safety, education, housing and citizenship.

“A very special day when the City Hall of João Pessoa granted, in the Banking Office, practically a new school – Arunda. Then, the state government inaugurated the reconstitution of a very special school, which would train manpower and assist children with special needs. I left that school providing the standard that the municipality is doing today and being here with João Azevedo and the whole team is a reason to renew hope and faith in a better future”, said the Mayor.

Leo Bejera recalled that working for João Pessoa, in partnership with the state government, was a commitment made to the population. “City hall functions have a touch of government, and vice versa. Similarly, we want to do more. Today, it’s not time for the agenda to end with Governor João Azevedo. But there is something to be said for satisfaction in building a relationship between City Hall and the government”, he said.

Governor João Azevedo emphasized that the path of partnership is developing João Pessoa and Paraíba even more. “Hard day, but I am very happy, because Paraiba is developing. Always in partnership and with due respect to the private sector, which also invests its capital”, he said.

urban mobility – The first meeting of managers took place at the bus terminal in Vardauro, where 10 new buses were delivered for the use of passengers from João Pessoa and the cities of the metropolitan area – Bayeux, Santa Rita and Conde. The fleet will replace older buses with modern vehicles that pollute 80% less and have safety and accessibility features. According to the Federation of Metropolitan Transport Companies, about 29,000 people per day and 700,000 people per month use this transport.

Security – In Jardim Cidade Universitaria, handed over to the Integrated Command and Control Center (CICC), which will serve João Pessoa and the entire metropolitan area, working to strengthen public security. The ceremony was graced by the Minister of Regional Development, Valdez Goes, and the Governor of Serra, Almano de Freitas; Raquel Lyra from Pernambuco; and Fátima Bezerra, from Rio Grande do Norte.

Education – In the Pedro Gondim neighborhood, the agenda of the celebration included the inauguration of the State School of Special Education Ana Paula Ribeiro Barbosa Lira, which operates in the Integrated Center for Supporting Persons with Disabilities Foundation (FANAD) and is supported by the State Government to guarantee was restructured. Access and learning for people with disabilities. On this occasion, Cicero Lucena, Leo Bejera and João Azevedo examined the facilities of the unit that welcomes 756 students from the capital.

Accommodation – Another 64 families of João Pessoa benefited from apartments in the first phase of the Residential Vista Bella II built in Mangabeira. Mayor Cicero Lucena together with Governor João Azevedo presented the keys.

citizenship – In the neighborhood of Valentina Figueredo, the special agenda included a technical tour of the new Casa da Ciudadania, which will provide RG issuing services; CPF; digital work card; Apart from Sine and Kjepa. This unit is located at Rua Professor Emilia Alves de Sousa.

coexistence – The commemorative agenda of João Pessoa’s birthday ended this Friday in the Cruz das Armas neighborhood, where the mayor, deputy mayor, governor and various officials such as deputy governor Lucas Ribeiro and senator Daniela Ribeiro, delivered to Praça Nivaldo Manoel de Souza. The complex provides leisure options for the residents such as football field, senior academy, living area and playground. All lighting in the public space is LED.