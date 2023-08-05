Olivia Rodrigo unveils the tracklist for her album ‘Guts’ | LOS40

Olivia Rodrigo ha vuelto por todolo alto. The American star announced last June, the artist confirmed that her second studio album, Courage, Going out next September 8th. Let’s go, don’t let anything fall so we can see it. Pero la cosa no sedo ehi. Not too little! so the wait is long, Olivia shared the first single: Vampire.

The 20-year-old singer took off with a priceless pop song. The same style that brought him worldwide fame with Drivers License. Now, to keep the promotion going, Olivia has shared a new video where she unveils the tracklist of her album. That’s right, it’s too hard to look up all the names! What is the reason? Olivia challenges her fans to see the same fans who find her in pure style where’s Wally?

This Monday, July 31, Olivia uploaded a new video to her social networks. There we can see a senital plan of Olivia’s supposed home. The singer is walking around the room: make the bed, take things out of some boxes, open boxes… But it’s at the end of the video when we learn that the names of the songs are in the same video.

As a teenager who grew up obsessed with Taylor Swift’s music, Olivia is becoming an Easter Egg expert. And your fans are enjoying it! Plus, the team at Olivia knows that nothing drives engagement better than thousands of comments responding with the alleged names of songs.

dare tracklist

We have to understand that it’s not easy finding the song names for Guts, but luckily, Olivia has shared the definitive tracklist in a new video. Y is seen coming out of the disco.

Along with a new video where we see Olivia Rodrigo making rolls with Coca-Cola cans (all muay telephone de Lady Gaga and Beyoncé), the artist has unveiled the full tracklist. Doce Canciones, Son of the Vampire Contado:

all american bitch

Bad idea isn’t it?

vampire

equipped

homeschool girl song

making the bed

logical

bring him back

love is embarrassing

Grudge

beautiful is not beautiful

teenage Dream

These are sweet songs as confirmed by Olivia herself. We’re happy with the title of the last one, will it be a tribute to Katy Perry’s classic hit? We’ll have to wait until September 8th to hear the full album, but I’m sure it’s going to be one of the albums of the year.