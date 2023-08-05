Olivia Rodrigo publishes a heartbreaking interpretation of “Vampire” accompanied by piano

,Olivia Rodrigo shared a lively interpretation of his new Sensillo”vampire“Playing piano with him and it’s impressive!

On July 7, the singer-songwriter published a professionally shot video of herself sitting at a piano in a dark room. Rodrigo’s voice is incredible as he sings the heartbreaking lyrics of the first song from his highly anticipated second album.Courage,

Which album will be released next after Grammy winner “Sour”? 8 September Day 2023. Rodrigo sat down to promote the album the trend and played four songs from the album, which were described as “two heartbreaking and cinematic ballads”, but detailed with a new security in their own right. The other two tracks were fun and carefree.

When Olivia announced the release of “GUTS” on June 26, she shared a handwritten note with fans, talking about her mental place while completing this second project. “The bulk of this album is mine during my 19th year on this earth. A year that, for me, was filled with a lot of confusion, errors, inconveniences and a good deal of teenage angst. He added: “I cannot express how excited I am to start this new chapter of my life with you.

Talking about his phenomenal rise to fame with the launch of his breakthrough debut “Driver’s License,” Rodrigo got honest about how he feels about his newfound success in the music industry. “Somehow, everything fades in comparison at age 20,” she told the fashion magazine. “The rest seems so small compared to that”.

Hear to Olivia Rodrigo In live mix



Text: Rebecca Gonzalez