OFFICIAL BULLETIN OF THE REPUBLIC OF ARGENTINA – MINISTRY OF HEALTH

City of Buenos Aires, 08/01/2023

CONSIDERING:

That, in accordance with Administrative Decision no. 891/2022 amending its counterpart no. health decisions.

That, in accordance with its actions, the aforementioned Office facilitates the approval of applications for the award of research grants in thematic areas focused on public health aspects, oriented to a participatory and federal approach.

That it is important to promote the development of high-quality research for the formulation of public policy based on scientific evidence.

What’s in this order of ideas The DIRECTORATE OF HEALTH RESEARCH facilitates the funding of Invited Multi-Investigator Research (EMI) on relevant topics of priority to the MINISTRY OF HEALTH to aid decision-making and health policy-making. .

That the Multiple Studies (EMI) category by invitation is a strategy designed to strengthen public health policy by generating knowledge on the topics selected in this healthcare portfolio, with federal coverage.

That in order to comply with this strategy, research groups will be invited to work on the relevant priority topics.

That this time, multi-investigator research projects and systematic reviews will be funded, that is, research aimed at identifying, evaluating and synthesizing all the empirical evidence regarding a health problem in order to obtain more reliable results that inform decision-making processes. .

The above teams have experience in matters of interest to the health policy of the MINISTRY OF HEALTH and will be composed of researchers and professionals who operate preferably in the public health system, universities, university institutes, governmental and non-governmental organizations. organizations .

That, for the above, it is necessary to approve the competition for the award of “Salud Investiga” Research Fellowships 2023-2024 for Multiple Studies (EMI) by invitation.

That the grounds for the mentioned competition define in detail the characteristics, procedures and requirements for the submission of projects, as well as the criteria for making a decision and the subsequent allocation of funding.

That the results of these policy studies will inform health policy decisions at all levels of system management.

That the NATIONAL ADMINISTRATION OF EPIDEMIOLOGY AND POLICY INFORMATION, the SUB-SECRETARY OF DRUGS AND POLICY INFORMATION and the SECRETARIAT OF ACCESS TO HEALTH have agreed to this measure.

That the GENERAL DEPARTMENT OF LEGAL AFFAIRS intervened within its competence.

This measure is taken within the framework of the powers granted by Article 103 of the Constitution of the Republic, Law on Ministries No. 22520, as amended and supplemented.

Thus,

MINISTER OF HEALTH

DECIDES:

SECTION 1.- Approval of the Salud Investiga Research Fellowship Competition for 2023-2024 for Invited Multi-Investigator Research (EMI).

ARTICLE 2.- Approval of the Basis for the award of research scholarships “Salud Investiga” for 2023-2024. to conduct multiple studies (EMI) at the invitation specified in Annex I (IF-2023-71983030-APN-DIS#MS ) is an integral part of this Resolution.

ARTICLE 3. FIFTY (50) annual research fellowships of ONE MILLION PESO (US$1,000,000) each will be funded.

ARTICLE 4.- The costs required for the conduct of the competition for research fellowships approved by this Resolution, totaling FIFTY MILLION PESOs (50,000,000 US dollars) will be allocated to the budget lines of Program 49, Program of Activities No. 3, Subsection 3.9.6 of the year corresponding to 2024.

ARTICLE 5.- This Resolution shall enter into force on the day of its publication in the Official Gazette of the Argentine Republic.

ARTICLE 6.- Communicate, publish, transmit to the NATIONAL OFFICIAL REGISTER OFFICE and archive.

Carla Vizzotti

