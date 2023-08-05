Nkunku injured in Chelsea draw

new record of Chelsea, Christopher NkunkuHe was replaced by an injury to Rodilla at the start of the preseason party in front of him. Borussia Dortmund at Chicago’s Soldier Field stadium, which hosted a concert by Ed Sheeran over the weekend.

The French frontman fell clutching his leg after a challenge in the fresh minute of a 1-1 draw, but Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino refused to blame the position of the tree, which was less than ideal after the concert.

Nkunku, who registered for around 60 million pounds (around 70 million euros), first left Mitad’s Ecuador side uncomfortable and later spotted the 25-year-old with a bag of ice tied to a rod.

“The doctors are reviewing it and I hope it’s not a big problem,” says Pochettino. It could be a penalty if you fall in action and you feel something on the rod, but we hope It’s nothing serious.” “We hope you will be able to return with the team soon. We need a few days to evaluate.”

Soldier Field Stadium has a capacity of 61,500, but a record attendance of 73,000 was present for the concert, with followers on the field surrounding the stage. “We assume some risk as the field is not perfect. The installation is used for various things and it is sometimes a risk of seizures. However, we will not blame the field for the injury. It was bad luck for me “

Marius Wolf scored for Dortmund, but 19-year-old forward Mason Bairstow equalized for Chelsea in the 89th minute as the London side finished their preseason tour undefeated.

