News
New Premieres and Music Updates (04.08.23)
Like every week, we bring you a summary of the best of this musical journey, marked on this occasion by a lack of new discographic releases due to the traditional summer break.
If you’ve talked about some of these strangers, you’ll find links to our related news here at Poplera to find out more. If you think we missed a particularly high level, don’t hesitate to comment here or on our social networks.
new disc
- Cian Ducrot – Victory
- Miles Kane – One Man Band
- The Jesus and Mary Chain – Sunset 666 (Live at the Hollywood Palladium)
new singles
- Abraham Garrido / Rastachai / Genio Producer – La Quiero
- Africa De Porras / Aimarz – Happy Ending
- aisa – i rob you
- Alisha – Chulita
- Alvaro Diaz / Papi Sousa – Poke Freestyle
- Emparanoia / Guild of Artists – La Balanza
- Armand Hammer / Elucid / Billy Woods / Pink Sifu – Trauma Mike
- Ascanio/Jaro – Dimmi Quando Tu Verai (Prod. Jaro)
- Banner – C’est La Vie
- Bebe Rexha / David Guetta – One in a Million
- Becky Hill / Chase & Status / Tiesto – Disconnect – Tiesto Remix
- Belako – Orin Oren
- Belters Only – 4EVA
- Benny Jr – Effecto Mariposa
- Future / Dookie / Milo J / Lit Killah – Aerobico Remix
- Blazer Buckle – Whatsapp
- Bob Marley & The Wailers / REMA / Skip Marley – Them Belly Full (But We’re Hungry)
- Bratty – August
- Caleb / Big Lois / Liderge / Jack Originals – La Bienvenida
- Sian Ducrot – Endless Nights
- Ciara/Chris Brown – How We Roll
- partner – what i feel
- Daleks / Paopao – Indiscretion
- Danna Paola – Tenemos Que Hubler
- Darin – Satellite
- Darud/Gid Sedgwick – Nobody Listens
- Declan Welsh and The Decadent West – Doing Great
- Dennis / Karol G / Maluma / MC Kevin Ya Chris – Ta Ok (Remix)
- Doja Cat – Paint the town red
- Dollar Selmauni / Quinz – Como Tu No Otra
- Dopamine/Sigala – feel it deep
- Dylan / Bastille – Liar Liar
- el ima – light and shadow
- El Morales / Bastien de Malaga – Ahora Tengo Illusiones
- Eladio Carrion / Morad – Pa’ La Vuelta
- Elsa – The Fall
- Fauzia – La La La
- feed – win with me
- Gigs/Diddy – Send
- Glasser – All Lovers
- Halle – Angel
- Hard GZ / Duly – La Batia
- Hinako Omori – Cyanotype Memories
- Main G / Morat – El Attack de las chicas cocodrillo
- imanbek – no sleep
- Izzy Bizu – Flower Power
- Jacqueline – No Saint
- Jaime Llorente / Reality – Me Estas Matando
- James ArthurBlindside
- James Blunt – Next to you
- Jordan Adetunji – Incorporated
- Jordan Ward / 6LACK – Mustard (with 6LACK)
- Jorja Smith – Go, Go, Go
- Juancho Marx – Barbet
- Kadek Santa Anna / Dacinto – As Much As I Don’t See You
- Kali Uchis / El Alfa / JT – Munekita (from City Girls)
- Kavali – Do the Right Thing
- Christina / Vera GrV / Chus Santana – Dying
- Lainey – XXL
- Luv – Love You Like That
- Louise Fitzgerald-Darling
- Lorraine / Theme – Tattoo – Theme Remix
- Love Yi / Olivo – Loca Conmigo 2
- LP – Love song
- Luar La El / Ozuna – Otra Vibra
- Lucia and the Best Boys – Burning Castles
- Mae Stephens / Meghan Trainor – Mr. Right
- Mafro/Tally – very bad
- Maria Hein – Fats de Fill – Speed Up Version
- Maitre / Seeb – The sleeping satellite
- Mavika/Khazali – Empty House
- Max / JVKE / Bazi – Strings
- Molly Hummer – Fight Like a Girl
- Mustard – Not Here Da El Sol
- Nao / Skilibeng – Balance
- Natty Natasha – Don’t Wait
- Nia Archives – Bad Gyalz
- Nikon / GIO – Mi Amor
- Ona Mafalda / Fecaguido – Breathe – Remix
- Orla Gartland – Kiss your face forever
- Oscar Blue – Second Nature
- Papa Manelo / Big Lois – Ahora Lora
- post malone-joy
- Post Malone – Landmine
- re6ce – angel
- RichVest / La Zowie / Fraunfusion – Baja’ Panty
- Rigoberta Bandini / Detunefreak / BLNCO – Miami Beach – Detunefreak & BLNCO Remix
- Robin Schultz/Coppi – Atlantis (Robin Schultz Presents Coppi)
- Rose T – Tonight
- Safari – This Local Life
- Saco – antidepressant
- Salcedo Leri / Oscar Barrul / Jack Mule – Algo Mágico
- Sami Duke – Tu Ricardo
- Samuel Gee / Oscar L. Russo / Samuelio Baby / Jathyago / Anthony / Zaylar / La Custian / Ciccuflo / Johannes Brahms – Siri
- Sanroman / Javi Medina – Paso Desparcibio
- Sebastian/Oliver Sim – Twins
- Sech – Piedritas En Los Dientes
- SKAAR – Impostor Syndrome
- Snoh Allegra – Sweet Tea
- Sodi – Impostor Syndrome
- Stella Talpo – Dust
- Stephen Sanchez – Be More
- Stormzy – Angel in the Marble
- Swedish House Mafia – Ray of Solar
- The Hoosiers – Idaho
- Tones And I – The Greatest
- Tulsa – Lagoon
- tungavag – lonely heart
- ultratear – you never seen tan lejos
- Usher / 21 Savage / Summer Walker – Good Good
- Vic Mirallas – Insecure
- scene – nowadays
- Will Joseph Cook – Punchin’
- Will Linley – Gracie
- William Gamborg / Makosir / Bargi – No Sense
(TagstoTranslate) Cian Ducrot