New Medical Breakthrough: Gene Pencil Cures Two Mild Forms of Leukemia

Two teenagers from the United Kingdom were able to recover from very aggressive leukemiafor which there were no other treatment options, thanks to a revolutionary technique in the world of medicine: database editors. This genome editing tool comes based on CRISPR (grouped regularly spaced short palindromic repeats) and reached get rid of cancer in these patients.

In 2022 we knew Alyssa Case13 year old British teenager who successfully cured of T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. He had been diagnosed with the condition a year earlier, and shortly thereafter, conventional treatments such as chemotherapy were no longer effective.

The disease returned, even after a bone marrow transplant, and Alyssa participates in a clinical trial. In May 2022, the girl entered Department of bone marrow transplantation (BMT) Great Ormond Street Hospital Londonmostly known as GOSH, and in December of that year the team in charge announced the success of the process at the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology.

In June scientific journal New England Journal of Medicine published the first results of a study in which a young woman participated. In addition, the study included the cases of two other young peopletwo boys aged 13 and 15.

Three teenagers had T-cell lymphoblastic leukemia with one relapse, one deadly prognosis and palliative care as the only option. According to the Josep Carreras Leukemia Research Institute, patients who relapse after bone marrow transplantation have a long-term survival rate of less than 15%.

Leading the medical team Wasim Qasimexpert in cell and gene therapy, and turned to revolutionary CAR-T treatment, a therapy that consists of reprogramming T-lymphocytes to recognize and attack cancer. For this extract leukocytes from patientsHE remodeling in the labmultiplying their ability to destroy cancer cells and re-introduce to patients.

T cells are cells of the immune system that are formed from stem cells in the bone marrow. They are also called T-lymphocytes, and their main function is to participate in the body’s defense against infections, although they also can fight cancer cellsas explained Clinic of the University of Navarra.

Thus, CAR-T cell therapy or chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) cell therapy consists of genetically modify these immune cells provide them with sufficient tools to more effectively recognize and destroy tumor cells. This is a method that combines cell therapy with gene therapy.

When Alyssa and two other young people, the experts used white blood cells from healthy donorsbut they used basic editors capable of modifying the DNA at certain positions without breaking the DNA strands to convert them to universal “superleukocytes”. A kind of miraculous “genetic pencil” that was able to construct healthy cells that eliminated cancer cells from the blood.

According to a study published New England Journal of Medicine, 15-year-old teenager received a complete remission of leukemia after treatment. However 13 year old teenager died with severe fungal infection Aspergillus niger in his lungs despite an adequate response to CAR-T therapy.

The hospital where the teenagers were being treated, on Great Ormond Street in London, was closed. funded in part by the fictional character Peter Pan. Its creator, Scottish writer James Matthew Barry In 1929, he transferred the copyright to the center.

So, Alyssa became the first person in the world to be treated from the cells of a healthy patient, genetically processed in the laboratory, which demonstrates great progress in medicine in recent times. The aim of the study is to complete a clinical study involving a dozen patients aged 6 months to 16 years.

The origin of this genetically related medical achievement dates back to 2003. Francisco Juan Martinez Mojicawho signs his scientific papers as Francis MojicaCounts father of gene editing technology CRISPR. A scientist from Elche studied archaea in the 90s. Haloferax mediterranean, a microorganism from the Santa Pola salt marshes that was extremely salt tolerant. He observed some repeated sequences in its genome.

Later, in 2003, he realized that these were fragments of viral DNA introduced into the microbe’s immune system as inheritance from hereditary contacts with pathogens. So he discovered the famous “molecular scissors”.

Ten years later, in 2012, the biochemical Emmanuelle Charpentier And Jennifer A. Dudna they created one of the most ingenious tools in the field of genetic engineering, which won them the 2019 Nobel Prize: CRISPR/Cas9 Gene Scissors, which allow specific and precise changes to be made to the DNA contained in living cells. That is, “cut” and “paste” DNA sequences in a fast, accurate and efficient way.

The discovery of these genetic scissors was unexpected. This happened during a study conducted Charpentier about bacteria pyogenic streptococcus, one of the most harmful causes for humanity. The researcher discovered a previously unknown tracrRNA molecule (or transactivated crRNA). Their work showed that this RNA is part of the bacteria’s ancient immune system, CRISPR/Cas, which disarms viruses by cleaving their DNA.

Chemist in 2016 David Liu invented database editors, a tool capable of modifying the genome. Creation goes one step further than the CRISPR technique and allows accurately modify DNA; a symbolic pencil that allows you to erase one letter from DNA and replace it with another.

Case Alice is a prime example of the great scientific progress that lives by medicine and, above all, the crucial importance of research. The amazing finds we’ve witnessed over the past few years shed light and hope on stories that could change endings and offer solutions that seemed unthinkable.