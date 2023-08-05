New episodes of Impuros Season 4, Only Murders in the Building, The Bear and more; August will release on Star+

in August, star+ brings the best of movies and series options to its platform subscribers. is one of the main attractions fourth season from brazilian series impureBeyond the Acclaimed Series Bear (season 2)Which comes with all the episodes in the streaming catalog at once.

already third season of only murders in the building Releasing new episodes every Tuesday, retaining the previous season’s strategy. Now, the team made up of Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin has the added benefit of a stellar pairing made up of Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep.

In the world of animation, we have new episodes family Guy it is from futurama, is already one of the highlights of the movies holiday friendship 2 and brazilian comedy boil, Watch the August release on Star+ below!

movies

Fervo – 09/08

an eternal first 8/11

miguel wants to fight 08/16

items 08/16

Holiday Friendship 2 (08/25)

series