Netflix Releases of the Week (7/10 to 7/16): One of the platform’s most acclaimed thrillers will get a sequel – film news

Bird Box Barcelona will be available from the 14th.

Film lovers unite! With the arrival of another week, more quality work is also arriving on Netflix, home to some of the most hyped productions in the current audiovisual world.

On Friday the 14th, especially for those who enjoy a good thriller, the franchise marking 2018 will get a sequel: Bird Box Barcelona. In the plot, we will follow the spin-off of the feature film starring Sandra Bullock, which will further expand the mysterious universe of invisible entities.

Below, see more news from the week on Netflix:

Consumed by Fire Season 1 (07/13)

In Consumed by Fire, Anju’s mother (Mei Nagano) takes the blame for a tragic fire that destroys not only her home, but her family as well. The girl’s relatives divorced, and when the girl’s father remarried, he moved away from his daughter. Thirteen years later, Anju decides to seek revenge by assuming a false identity and working as a housekeeper for her infamous stepmother. Arriving home, she is immediately banned from going to the second floor: now she knows where to find the answers she’s been looking for.

Original Smile Season 1 (07/13)

In the midst of an inheritance dispute, a hottie heiress clashes with a devoted employee known for her unique smile…which he hates.

quarterback (07/12)

Dive into the lives of three quarterbacks in the NFL (America’s premier football league), with an inside look, in an Unfiltered documentary series that was filmed in the 2022/2023 season.

Bird Box Barcelona (07/14)

After a mysterious entity wipes out the world’s population, Sebastian must face a journey of survival through the desolate streets of Barcelona. However, when he teams up with other survivors in their quest for safety, he discovers an even more sinister threat.

Season 5 of Playing with Fire (07/14)

Lana is back to oversee a new group of insatiable young ladies who, if struck out with sex, will win a $200,000 grand prize.