Netflix premieres in Spain in August: These are the best series and movies

‘Agent Stone’, ‘Heartstopper’ or ‘One Piece’ are some of the best August releases

With the month of July delivering its last collection and August coming to a close, all eyes are on what is to come in the new summer month. While most approvals for vacationers and disconnectors, las platforms no rest y Netflix You are no different. Always loyal and keen to keep people entertained, be it on a holiday or not, the makers of the series and movies promise to bring a lot of joy in August, with the return of the already legendary series to surprise and more fun in the summer New premieres to make.

Starting with the series that took Netflix to the next level, the August series brings in great news for fans. Since the third, the second seasons of two very different series will premiere, but with great success. most expected heart blockerLet’s start the love story again Nick Nelson or charlie spring, of those youths in love who have to go through a fire test in any relationship. And on the same day its second part will also come. Lincoln’s lawyer, adaptation of the novels of Michael Connelly About a highly respected lawyer who handles all his cases from the back of a coach.

from that day August 10 we will care lethal drugdegree awarded Painkiller in our country. The series takes on a topic that is as controversial and as current as it is for opiates in the United States. Other recent fiction like series Impotent the film all beauty and pain recently touched on this question, and now it’s Netflix to do it yourself with Peter Berg (Hancock, Friday Night Lightsbehind the camera and Matthew Broderick West Duchovny—daughter of David Duchovny and Ty Leoni—in front of them.

Matthew Broderick on ‘Deadly Medicine’

The strong plate of the series will come with the premiere on the last day of August one piece, Flesh and Juice’s adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s manga is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated series, not yet of the month, of the year. Netflix has a complicated paperwork trail behind its efforts to revive anime in real action death Note or cowboy bebop But it will try to win for the third time with this series created by young actors that will take as a starting point the sea voyage of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew.

With regard to films, it can be said that the channel is even wider and more diverse in terms of series, even though it continues to count on faces that are more recognizable on the platform than those who have appeared in previous Netflix films such as Glee. Are. Gadot (red Alert) or Adam Sandler (criminal at sea, Gal Gadot will be in charge of Cinepremi’s debut with a premiere in August agent stone El Viernes 11. En Ella, the protagonist of wonder woman He will give life to a black detective who has to save his organization and the world from chaos. Directed by Tom Harper, writer of famous indie films like wild Rose and directors in episodes of series such as peaky blinders, Jamie Dornan (50 shades of gray) accompanied Gadot on her mission.

L18 will be the animation variation, another big bet from Netflix in the past as demonstrated with the recent success of a great movie Nimona, el king mono A Vieja reading China in animated form directed by Anthony Stacie will bring us to the big screen (Los Boxtrolls, Colleagues in the Jungle, Spain gets its share of hegemony this month with Estreno Day Criminal Readers ClubCarlos Alonso’s solo debut which will include Vicky Velila (my lost love) or Priscilla Delgado (Lost) on your part. purest style of i know what you said last summerwill tell the story behind a scary writer threatening a group of youths.

Last but not least, we’ve got two movies for August 25, Raise or ni de kona you are invited to my bat mitzvah, First F. Gary Gray has an action track (an ideal citizen, Straight Outta Compton) about a group of thieves who take berths throughout a flight, with Kevin Hart leading a part that also stars Ursula Corbero. For his part, Adam Sandler returns to Netflix and does so with his entire family, so his daughters and his wife, Jackie, always appear in his films, but never with his wife. Ann ni de kona you are invited to my bat mitzvah We are told the story of Stacy Friedman, a young Jewish woman, played by Sandler’s daughter, Sunny Sandler. In the end, there are plenty of summer movies and series to enjoy, and what follows.

